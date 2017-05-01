Adam Thompson Run raises $25,000 for HCC nursing scholarships

More than 250 runners and walkers raised $25,000 for scholarships at the 6th Annual Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk on Sunday morning at Harford Community College.

The overall male winner was Hassan Eissa, who completed the race in 19:19. Pam Halligan was the top female runner. She finished in 20:27.

The money raised Sunday will benefit The Adam Thompson Memorial Nursing Scholarship at Harford Community College and The Adam Thompson Memorial Education Scholarship at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. Both scholarships support students attending Harford Community College.

The race was held in memory of Adam Thompson, a first-year Harford Community College student who was killed in an automobile accident in 2011.

The race began with County Executive Barry Glassman and race co-founder, Dr. Pat Thompson, giving welcoming remarks. The Chesapeake Bayhawks' cheerleaders and the Aberdeen IronBirds' Ferrous, cheered on the participants. Comedian Mickey Cucchiella served as MC for the post-race awards ceremony.

Adam Thompson Run Courtesy goCoreygo Photo/HANDOUT Hassan Eissa, top male finisher, crosses the finish line at the 6th Annual Adam Thompson 5K Run/Walk at Harford Community College of April 30.

Several activities took place before and after the race. They included a children's area with games; a K9 Unit demonstration by the Harford County Sheriff's Office and the landing of the University of Maryland Express Care medevac helicopter.

The race was hosted by The Thompson Family, Harford Community College Foundation and The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation. Dr. Pat Thompson, Adam's mother, has been a nursing instructor at Harford Community College for the past 10 years in addition to being a valued 32-year team member at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

"We are so grateful for the support of the community in helping us to raise scholarship funds in Adam's memory," Dr. Thompson said. "Since 2012 we have awarded 80 scholarships to help students pursue degrees in nursing and health care. We are proud of their accomplishments."

The race's Gold Sponsors were Harford Primary Care and Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall. The Mile Marker Sponsor was Carefirst BlueCross Blue Shield. The Silver Sponsors were The Bergand Group, Professional Recovery Group; Dr. William P. Cook, UC Orthopedic Specialty Group; County Executive Barry Glassman; Drs. Roger and Melissa Schneider; NVS Merle Norman; The Thompson Family and University of Maryland Emergency Medicine Physicians, LLC. Bronze Sponsors were Artisan Group Custom Homes & Additions; Freedom Federal Credit Union; Lynch Primary Care; Maryland Recovery and University of Maryland Harford Memorial Behavioral Health Services. Friends Sponsors were APG Federal Credit Union; Auston Contracting; Contemporary Business Interiors, LLC; Floyd & Judith Grimm; HCC Student Nurses' Association; Heron's Creek Assisted Living; Bill & Cheney Hibschman; Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz, Plastic Surgery; Innovative Insurance Solutions, Inc.; Norkris Services, LLC; Olivia's Consignment Shop; Pat's Pizzeria; Bill & Ruth Peterman; Saxon's Diamond Centers and Velocity Apparel, Inc.