The New Romance to perform in Havre de Grace Jan. 25

Havre de Grace city officials have announced The New Romance will perform at The Cultural Arts Center At The Opera House on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m.

The New Romance are known for their high energy performances covering popular 80’s music guaranteed to leave you breathless.

According to the band’s website www.thenewromance.com, “The New Romance cranks out an incredible nonstop high-energy show that will leave you breathless. You'll know every song, dance for hours and sing at the top of your lungs. Think of it as your favorite mix tape of the 80's coming to life!”

The band has received numerous awards, including "Best Tribute Act" and "Best Cover Band," according to the website.

“It’s going to be a blast from the past!" Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin said in a news release. “Hours of the best songs from one of my favorite decades.”

Tickets can be purchased at hdgoperahouse.org. Cost per ticket is $20. All proceeds benefit The Cultural Arts Center At The Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace.