Teen on skateboard hit by car crossing Kenmore Avenue in Bel Air

A teenager on a skateboard was hit by a car Thursday afternoon as he tried to cross Kenmore Avenue as Bel Air High students were dismissed for the day, Bel Air Police said.

The 16-year-old was with several Bel Air High students when, at 2:05 p.m., he rode into the street between two vehicles stopped on Kenmore Avenue in the line to pick up students, Bel Air Police Sgt. Robert Pfarr said.

The male was crossing Kenmore at the driveway to the Hays House just north of the entrance to Bel Air High when he was hit by a Volkwagen passenger car, Pfarr said.

His skateboard lay in the grass at the entrance to the alley that runs behind the shopping center.

Pfarr pointed out the crosswalk in front of the school, about 60 yards away from where the teen was hit.

During that time of day, drivers are aware students are being dismissed and they should stop at the crosswalks, Pfarr said.

The teen, whose name was not released, suffered cuts and a possibly broken ankle, Pfarr said. He was taken by ambulance to Bayview Hospital in Baltimore because of possible other injuries.

The driver will not be charged, Pfarr said.