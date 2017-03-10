Tech boys ready for first taste of state basketball play

Getting their first taste of Maryland State Boys Basketball Tournament action, the Harford Tech Cobras will be facing a tall order in Friday evening's Class 2A state semifinal in College Park.

The Cobras (19-4) will battle the Patterson Clippers (24-3) at 7 p.m. at the Xfinity Center for the right to play for the 2A state title. It is the Cobras first trip to the state tourney.

"We're playing to win, we're playing to win," Tech coach Bill Jones said. "I had a great talk with Holly Ismail [Patterson Mill girls coach] and she said the biggest thing is handling the nerves. The hardest thing is to get over the nerves of what's gonna be in front of them."

Jones noted that he's also talked to John Stefanides at C. Milton Wright.

Ismail's Huskies are headed back to the state semis for the fifth time in six years and Stefanides' Mustangs were repeat state tourney competitors the past two seasons.

"Nerves are big, but also, we need to score, obviously," Jones said. "We're going to press, full court press in the beginning of the game, like we have done all year and we need to put the ball in the basket. If we come out like we did against Fallston, and we can hit some three-point shots in the first quarter, we'll feel pretty good."

Jones says the Cobras can't turn the ball over early and have it turn out like last year's region final loss at Queen Anne's.

"It's over early," Jones said. "If we can stay in the game, make some shots, then we feel confident that we're going to be competitive and we can win the game. Like I said, we're going there to win. We're not going there just because we won our region and this is what we get to do next, we're going down there to win. We'll be ready to give it our best shot."

Looking at Patterson, a few big players stick out, led by sophomore Marvin Price, a 6-5 guard who averages 22 points per contest. Jones sees him as a similar opponent to Myles Douglas, the Aberdeen 6-7 senior guard.

Price is not a play under the basket big guy. He can play there, but does his work from the perimeter.

Two more sophomore guards, Gerard Mungo and Daesean Jones help make the Clippers offense go. Both average 10 points a game.

Christion Adam, a 6-5, 270-pound forward, controls the paint.

"They're very strong and very aggressive. Even their 5-11 point guard [Jones] very strong, very well built," coach Jones said. "Our fear is that they're going to muscle us or push us around and not let us do what we do best in full court pressure defense. Man to man would be hard for us early on, but we also feel with our guards that we should be able to break it in and run up and down the court."

Jones says Patterson's size and strength is something the Cobras will have to deal with early.

Jones also noted that the Cobras are healthy and that they practiced a couple days this week at Harford Community College to get used to the bigger floor. The Cobras did a lot of running there and have had a good week of practice.

"I would like to stress the appreciation I have for the county coaches who have reached out to help prepare us for what will happen before the game on Friday night," Jones said. "For Coach Smelkinson at HCC for allowing us to practice in their gym and all of the support our program has received this week from all parts of the Harford County community."