Argument among players turns to fight among fans at Harford Tech boys basketball game

An argument among players after the Harford Tech-Elkton boys basketball game Tuesday night at Harford Tech escalated into a fight among fans, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies providing security for the game intervened in the argument between players, according to Kyle Andersen, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

"The initial altercation evolved and persons attending the game became involved in a physical altercation," Andersen wrote.

In an effort to clear the Tech gym, deputies requested additional assistance from the sheriff's office and its from allied agencies, who Andersen said quickly cleared the gymnasium of agitators.

During the fight, Andersen said, a juvenile male was knocked unconscious. Conscious and alert at the time he was transported, he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional injuries were reported and no property was damaged, Andersen said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

Harford Tech boys basketball coach Bill Jones thanked law enforcement who responded to the incident and got the situation under control.

"The game was intense throughout and some words were exchanged during post game handshake," Jones said. "It's a sad day for this conference. There is no place for this on or off the court."