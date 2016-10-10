Fourth 'Team Carolyn' blood drive will be Tuesday at main Bel Air firehouse

A downtown Bel Air business owner has organized the fourth blood drive in slightly more than a year in honor of his wife's ongoing battle against leukemia.

The upcoming "Team Carolyn" blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company's main firehouse on South Hickory Avenue.

Richard Lynch, a Bel Air resident co-owner of the Bountempo Bros. and Main Street Tower restaurants, has organized the blood drives in honor of his wife, Carolyn. She was diagnosed with leukemia, a cancer that targets blood and bone marrow, last June.

The first blood drive was Aug. 31, 2015.

"We've both been grateful for the community's response," Richard Lynch said Friday.

Carolyn Lynch will celebrate her birthday in November, which also marks one year since she underwent a stem cell transplant – using stem cells donated by her brother – to treat her cancer.

"It will be a year since she had her stem cell transplant, and she's in so-called remission," Richard Lynch said.

Carolyn had to remain in insolation at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore after the transplant, and she wore a mask over her face when she visited the second blood drive last December.

"She's still really tired," Richard Lynch said of his wife. "We have a lot more good days than bad."

More than 250 units of blood have been collected for the American Red Cross during the three previous drives, he said.

The blood has been collected in honor of Carolyn Lynch; it does not go for her treatment, but to other patients in the community, according to her husband.

Donations have been slated for patients in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Each unit can help up to seven people, and a "double red" donation of two units of red blood cells is especially helpful for babies, Lynch noted.

"There's always a shortage of blood," he said.

The three previous blood drives have also been at the main Bel Air firehouse.

"They've been fantastic," he said of the fire company. "I can't thank them enough."

There is no charge to donate blood. Visit the American Red Cross of the Greater Chesapeake & Potomac Region's website on donating blood, http://www.redcrossblood.org/gcp, or call 1-800­-RED CROSS (733-2767). The firehouse is at 109 S. Hickory Ave.

"The people who have been coming have been friends and customers for many, many years," Lynch said.