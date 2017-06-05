Harford school system, teachers union reach settlement on salary increases

The union representing Harford County Public Schools teachers and other instructional staff has reached a settlement with the school system, through which eligible members will receive two steps on the salary scale, although a 2 percent cost-of-living adjustment will not kick in until about halfway through the next school year, according to the union president.

The school system must adopt its fiscal 2018 budget before July 1, and school officials are in the midst of reconciling the Board of Education's $456.06 million unrestricted operating budget request with lower-than expected revenues from the county and state.

The three-year contract between the Harford County Education Association, which represents nearly 3,000 teachers, guidance counselors and other certificated employees, and the Board of Education which took effect July 1, 2016, includes a provision that eligible members get two steps and a 2 percent COLA annually.

The school system depends on the county, state and federal governments for the majority of its annual funding, however. Both parties are required by their contract to "enter into further negotiations" if sufficient funding is not available to cover the agreed-upon salary increases, Ryan Burbey, president of HCEA, said Monday.

Both parties reached settlement last Wednesday, according to Burbey.

"While we did not get the entire salary package previously negotiated, it goes a long way to catching up those that have lost steps, improves everyone's pay and reduces the need for position cuts within our schools," Burbey explained in an email.

The school board must ratify the settlement, according to Jean Mantegna, assistant superintendent for human resources for HCPS.

"We confirm that we have reached a tentative agreement with HCEA as part of our necessary renegotiations with bargaining units in the absence of sufficient funding by our funding authorities to implement the previously negotiated agreement," Mantegna said in an emailed statement Monday.

She said school system officials are "finalizing a memorandum of understanding with the remaining bargaining units at this time."

There are five HCPS bargaining units, or employee unions, which represent employees such as classroom support staff, custodial workers, clerical workers, bus drivers, school nurses, supervisors and administrators.

Renegotiations are required with all of the bargaining units, except the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), which represents non-instructional support staff, according to HCPS spokesperson Jillian Lader.

She said AFSCME has a "me too" clause in its contract, meaning renegotiations are not required with that union.

Unions that have "me too" clauses in their contracts are typically covered under certain terms negotiated by sister unions, according to the National Public Employer Labor Relations Association website.

Settlement terms

Each step on the scale — annual salary increases that are paid as employees gain years of experience and credentials — is worth 3 percent of a Harford County teacher's current salary.

Eligible HCEA members will get, under the settlement, two steps, a separate .5 percent salary increase that came about through negotiations when the school system adjusted its employee health care benefits two years ago, plus a 2 percent COLA that should take effect next winter, rather than when the fiscal year starts July 1, according to Burbey.

The COLA would be in effect during the second half of 2017-2018 fiscal year, according to Mantegna.

The salary step scale has also been reduced from 15 to 14, as the first step was removed as part of the settlement. That means first-year teachers will start at a higher salary next near, compared to first-year teachers this year, according to Burbey.

The scale should then be re-calibrated for more experienced teachers, but Burbey noted that is not currently affordable for the school system.

"We agreed to allow that to happen this year without the realignment, and that's something we'll have to address in the future," he said during a follow-up interview Monday.

Burbey and other union leaders have spent years making public pleas to Harford County government and school officials to fund salary steps for teachers to ensure HCPS salaries are competitive with surrounding jurisdictions and quality teachers remain in Harford County.

Salaries were frozen for about five years, starting in 2009, though. Harford County government employees and Sheriff's Office deputies experienced the same thing as the county was in the throes of the Great Recession.

Local agencies, including the schools, have been funding employee salary increases in recent years, but the freezes have put those with a number of years of service behind.

Burbey said newer teachers are caught up on their salaries, and "anybody that was not more than three steps behind will be caught up by the end of this three-year agreement" in 2019.

Teachers who are more than three steps behind, or those who have reached the top of the salary scale are "still going to have lagging steps that we have to address," though, according to Burbey.

He described the agreement as "positive," though.

"In this three-year agreement we get them a lot closer to caught up than they were before," he said.

Burbey stressed he is working to get a settlement with the school system much earlier in the year to ensure teachers do not leave for other jobs because they don't know the status of their HCPS salaries.

The County Council did not increase the $238.7 million County Executive Barry Glassman allocated to the schools when the council adopted the overall county budget May 23.

Glassman has increased next year's allocation by $5.2 million, compared to this year, and he has earmarked $5 million for instructional salaries.

It is still $12.9 million less than what the school system requested in local funding, citing the need to fully fund employee salary increases and health care costs.

"I think the funding authorities have been very clear . . . They wanted the school system to prioritize people and make space for efficiencies within their operations," Burbey said.