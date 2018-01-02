Harford's Tax-Aide Program gearing up for busy season

The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide is the largest free tax preparation and assistance service available to taxpayers nationwide.

This popular community service program is administered by the AARP Foundation in cooperation with the IRS and is staffed entirely by volunteers. Locally, the program is supported by the Harford County Office on Aging and has been active in the county for over 25 years.

Services offered to taxpayers in Harford County are tax preparation and electronic filing of Federal and Maryland tax returns.

The service is limited to personal tax returns only. Program volunteers will not, with a few exceptions, prepare out-of-state tax returns and, regardless of circumstances, will not prepare tax returns involving farms, businesses, rental properties, or partnerships.

Program services are provided entirely free, and clients do not have to be AARP members to participate.

Services are provided on various days at locations in Aberdeen, Bel Air, Edgewood, Havre de Grace, Joppa, and Whiteford. The St. Mary’s Episcopal Church site in Abingdon which we have operated for the last several years will not be open in 2018. On a very limited basis, tax preparation can also be arranged for shut-ins and other people who cannot travel to one of our fixed sites.

Taxpayer services are provided by appointment only. In 2018, the scheduling office will begin accepting calls on Monday, Jan. 22, and will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Taxpayers should not attempt to call the various tax preparation sites since personnel there cannot schedule appointments. Due to the large number of people trying to make appointments, you may experience difficulty getting through. If you get a busy signal, please be patient and persistent in calling back.

For people who can’t schedule a visit to one of our fixed sites, Harford County Tax-Aide will be hosting the eleventh annual Maryland Tax Day on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Mountain Christian Church New Life Center in Joppa.

On this day only, no prior appointment will be required, and tax returns will be prepared on a first come, first served basis. Clients are required to bring their 2016 Federal and Maryland tax returns, their 2017 tax documents, Social Security cards for all filers and other persons being claimed as dependents, and at least one form of photo identification.