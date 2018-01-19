Harford Tax-Aide program lists number to call for appointments

Harford County is kicking off the very popular and free AARP Tax-Aide Program for 2018.

Appointments may be scheduled by calling 410-638-3425 beginning Monday, January 22. The appointment line will operate from 9 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

Tax return preparation is set to begin Feb. 1.

For people who can’t schedule a visit to one of our fixed sites in Aberdeen, Bel Air, Edgewood, Havre de Grace, Joppa and Whiteford, Harford County Tax-Aide will be hosting the eleventh annual Maryland Tax Day on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, at the Mountain Christian Church New Life Center in Joppa. On this day only, no prior appointment will be required, and tax returns will be prepared on a first come, first served basis.

Clients are requested to bring their 2016 Federal and Maryland tax returns, their 2017 tax documents, Social Security cards for all filers and other persons being claimed as dependents, and at least one form of photo identification.