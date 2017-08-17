Harford seeks to sell off Bel Air 'tire lot' and property in Street

Three Harford County-owned properties, including two that make up what is known as the "tire lot" in downtown Bel Air, are slated to become surplus — pending County Council approval — and transferred to new owners.

That declaration will pave the way for the county to seek proposals to redevelop a parking lot and adjoining shopping center that sit along Bel Air's main downtown corridors.

"It's one of the few remaining undeveloped lots in the downtown area," Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for the county government, said Tuesday night.

The third property is in Street, an "isolated parcel" the county does not need anymore, according to Mumby.

The council introduced, during its legislative session Tuesday evening, three resolutions to declare each piece of property surplus. The council will vote at a later date once public hearings have been held.

"It's a declaration, essentially, that the county no longer has a use for the property; then it can be disposed of in a number of different ways," Mumby said.

The county can issue a request for proposals to seek bids to acquire and redevelop the tire lot after the Bel Air properties are declared surplus, she said.

Each resolution was introduced by Council President Richard Slutzky at the request of County Executive Barry Glassman.

Resolution 013-17 covers a 1.27-acre parcel at 3206 Copenhaver Road in Street.

Resolution 014-17 covers 2.04 acres at 121 S. Main St. in Bel Air, one section of the former tire lot, and Resolution 015-17 covers the second section of the lot — 19,570 square feet, or nearly half an acre, at 112 S. Hickory Ave., where a strip shopping center, now vacant, stands.

Public hearings on all three resolutions are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6:45 p.m. in the council chambers at 212 S. Bond St. in Bel Air, according to Councilman Jim McMahan, who read each resolution into the record Tuesday.

The council can take a vote the same day as the public hearing or on another date.

Council members did not make comments or ask questions about the resolutions Tuesday.

The properties can be sold or transferred to another entity once they are declared surplus, Mumby explained.

The two Bel Air properties, a combined 2.5 acres, are just north of Churchville Road between Main Street and Hickory Avenue.

The parking lot, part of which was used by the former Carey's Tire Warehouse, is used by county employees and visitors to downtown Bel Air. The former shopping center has been used for storage.

The county government sought "expressions of interest" between last October and Jan. 19 from area firms about potential methods of redeveloping the site.

Those expressions of interest were meant to lay the groundwork for a formal request for proposals issued by the county at a later date.

Two firms, Kingsville Holdings, LLC and Ten Oaks Realty, offered proposals for mixed-use developments on the site with a blend of apartments, retail and parking.

"We were looking for concepts that are consistent with the county and the Town of Bel Air's goals and vision, and that includes economic development and retaining the community character but also attracting millennials," Mumby said.

She said the county administration is looking for "high-quality mixed-use" projects.

Pictures from Bel Air's Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

The next request for proposals would not, however, be bound to the concepts submitted during the expressions of interest process, Mumby said.

The firms that submitted concepts before would have to submit proposals through the RFP "just as any other interested party," she said.

The Copenhaver Road property is off of Ady Road, according to Mumby. It is just north of Deer Creek and has farms as its neighbors.

The 1.27 acres came onto the county's books when Ady Road was straightened, according to Mumby.

She said it came up for surplus as "part of our ongoing review of just taking stock and looking at properties that are owned and not needed by the county."

There is a structure on the property that is being rented to a tenant, she said.

Online state property records indicate a 1,152 square-foot manufactured home, along with a detached garage, occupies the property.

Mumby said the county will, in some cases, rent a structure on its properties attached to a parks and recreation facility to a tenant who can serve as a caretaker.

"There's no park associated with this property," Mumby noted. "It's just an isolated parcel, and the county has no need for the property."