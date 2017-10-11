Surge ambulance units bound for Harford County

Two backup/surge ambulances, the first units for Harford County’s planned long-term transition to a county-run EMS service, departed their manufacturing plant in Florida Monday, bound for Maryland where they will be phased into service over the next nine months.

The units are expected to arrive by the middle of next week, once they pass a pre-delivery inspection by the manufacturer, Atlantic Emergency Solutions, of Manassas, Va., according to county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby.

The first of the two ambulances, which will be staffed by EMS crews employed by the county, is scheduled to be placed in service in January of 2018, following a plan laid out by County Executive Barry Glassman in his annual State of the County Address last January.

The ambulance crew would be available to answer calls during peak times for Harford’s volunteer fire and EMS companies, privately-run entities that currently provide EMS countywide with a mix of volunteers and paid medics who work for the fire companies.

“The plan is to use that deployment as a pilot,” Mumby said Monday. “We’re working on the logistics of how this is all going to work.”

She said there will a pilot phase of about six months for the first ambulance, and county officials will study the results of that phase.

“The entire objective is to supplement the work that is already going on in the county and to provide additional opportunities to serve citizens when an ambulance is needed,” Mumby said.

The two surge units, the hiring of Dr. Timothy Chizmar as the county’s medical director in April and the appointment of a five-person EMS Standards Advisory Board in September are the first steps of what Glassman described as a “phased-in” approach to develop a county-run EMS service.

Glassman has stressed the county EMS is meant to supplement the service provided by 11 of Harford’s 12 volunteer companies — the Susquehanna Hose Company, of Havre de Grace does firefighting only.

The volunteer system faces challenges of a rising EMS call volume as the county’s population increases, recruiting new volunteers and obtaining funding for paid EMS staff.

"I want to reassure our volunteer fire companies that have successful company EMS programs that we value your service and do not intend on replacing them," Glassman said during his speech last winter. "This process may take several years to complete, but it is time we begin the hard work of formal planning and necessary approvals."

The county’s Board of Estimates approved a $540,294 contract with Atlantic in June to purchase the units. The total cost, including equipment, will be about $650,000, Mumby said.

The second unit is scheduled to go into service in July of 2018, according to Edward Hopkins, director of the Department of Emergency Services and the liaison to the EMS standards board.

The board has had three meetings as members work out their bylaws, discuss the board’s mission and priorities and general ideas of how the units will be used, according to Hopkins.

The board meets weekly, said Hopkins. He is working with DES staff to collect data for board members about the current state of EMS in the county, such as call volumes and times and locations with the greatest activity.

The board makes recommendations to the DES director, who passes them on to the county executive, and the county executive has the final say on EMS system policies.

“The idea for [the board] would be to compile all the solutions, study everything that’s possible make this program successful,” Hopkins said.

The county has also started hiring crew members, Hopkins said. Each ambulance will have a crew of eight working 24/7, with two people to a shift, according to Mumby.

Hopkins said the the first eight-person crew for the ambulance scheduled to into service in January will be hired by the end of this year. The crew for the second ambulance will be hired in early 2018 before it goes into service in July.

The county has been purchasing a myriad of medical supplies and equipment, everything from defibrillators, oxygen bottles and spinal backboards to bandages, splints and IV solutions, Hopkins said.

The ambulances must be stocked after they arrive and radios, wireless modems and MedVaults to store painkillers installed, he said.

“We’ll have a good several weeks of work, getting the units equipped and ready to roll,” he said.

Hopkins said the DES building in Hickory will be the home base for the surge units until a “static facility” is built for them.

The plan is to station them in parts of the county that experience the highest call volume during the day. They would go back to Hickory at night, Hopkins said.

“A lot of this will depend on the standards board,” he said of decisions on where to place the units.