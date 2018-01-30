Harford school board plans to have new superintendent by July 1

The Harford County Board of Education's timeline for its search for a successor to Superintendent Barbara Canavan, its criteria for applicants and other details of the process will be worked out when the nine-member board meets Feb. 5 with its consultants from the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, or MABE, according to the Harford school board president.

The school board plans to have a full-time superintendent in place by July 1, President Joseph Voskuhl said Monday. Canavan plans to retire June 30, ending a 45-year career with Harford County Public Schools, serving the last four as superintendent.

The school board approved an agreement with MABE, an Annapolis-based lobbying organization, during its Jan. 22 meeting to assist with its search for a new superintendent— MABE will be paid $29,000 plus expenses.

“They’re our consultants,” Voskuhl said. “They have the experience with leading a search, the timeline, the interview process, the whole nine yards.”

He said everything for the Harford search, however, will be established with the board’s input.

“Everything is done with the board’s input, it’s a collaboration,” he said.

The board used MABE’s services when searching for a new superintendent in 2009, a search that ended with the hiring of Robert Tomback. The former Baltimore County Public Schools deputy superintendent led HCPS from 2009 to 2013.

Canavan was named interim superintendent in May of 2013 and then permanent superintendent in February 2014. Her term started July 1, 2014.

The board did not use MABE before Canavan was hired, although its internal committee worked with the outside firm Ray and Associates, which “specializes in educational executive leadership searches,” according to its website.

Voskuhl declined to discuss his or the board’s vision for the search process ahead of the Feb. 5 meeting with MABE. That meeting, which will be in Harford County, will not be open to the public since it concerns personnel matters, he said.

Voskuhl said the public will be involved in the search. The particulars of the search, public involvement and applicant criteria will be released once “set in stone.”

“As soon as we make the decision it will be released,” he said.