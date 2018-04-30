Harford school board to host community meetings with finalists for superintendent

A pool of 21 candidates to be the next superintendent of Harford County Public Schools has been narrowed to seven, and interviews with them will be scheduled soon, according to a news release from the school system.

The board of education received 21 applications for superintendent from candidates with diverse backgrounds and qualifications from across Maryland and the nation, according to the release.

The board’s search consultants from MABE, the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, hired to assist with the hiring of the next superintendent to succeed Barbara Canavan after she retires June 30, school board members screened, ranked and chose “the most highly qualified candidates for interviews,” the release states.

To determine those seven, board members used criteria they established based on input from stakeholders as well as the state requirements for superintendent positions. The stakeholder input is available for review by clicking on the Superintendent Search button on the Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) homepage, www.hcps.org.

The board conducted the first round of interviews on April 27 and April 28. A second round of interviews will be scheduled.

Upon selection of the finalists, the board will schedule county visits that will include student discussions as well as stakeholder meetings.

The board will invite stakeholders to meet the finalists and observe their responses to pre-submitted questions. Members of the local media will also be provided with an opportunity to meet with each finalist during their county visit.

There will be two stakeholder sessions for each finalist, one for bargaining units and employees and one for community members and community groups. The community session will be streamed live, recorded and available on the HCPS website.

To ensure that each finalist receives the same broad range of questions, the board requests that community members submit their questions online beginning on April 30, through the end of business on May 8. Questions may be submitted to Dr. Terry Greenwood, search consultant for the , via an email link on the school system’s website, found by visiting www.hcps.org and clicking on the Superintendent Search button on the homepage, or by clicking here, tag@greenwoodmd.com. Finalists will entertain questions from the audience if time allows.

Further details about the dates of the county visits and stakeholder sessions, as well as biographical information for each finalist, will be provided as soon as the information is available.