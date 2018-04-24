More transparency urged as school board continues new superintendent search

As Harford County Board of Education members prepare to interview candidates to become the next superintendent, community members are urging them to be more transparent in the process.

The school board has narrowed its applicants for the next superintendent and will begin scheduling interviews soon, school board President Joe Voskuhl said at Monday’s school board meeting.

Members of the Harford County Board of Education met April 16 to “review, discuss and rank” applications submitted by the April 9 deadline to apply to succeed Superintendent Barbara Canavan, who is retiring June 30.

“We have selected our first round of interviews. They have been notified and have accepted the invitation to interview,” Voskuhl said. “They will take place in the near future.”

Voskuhl would not say how many applications were received or how many candidates would be interviewed.

“I don’t think it should be,” he said after the meeting.

He did say he would go back to the rest of the board and get their opinions about announcing how many applications were submitted and how many people will interview.

Rachel Ashbrook, of Abingdon, said the public’s involvement in the search process so far has been “limited and symbolic at best.”

The public meeting at the beginning of the process only sought what the community would like to see in a superintendent, she said.

As the time nears to hire the next superintendent, “the board has been making decisions in secret with details like what was given tonight,” Ashbrook said. “It feels like we’re being excluded.”

She has long been concerned about the lack of transparency by the school board and the superintendent search is especially important because of how it could change the school system, Ashbrook said. She asked that the public be invited to have a more active role.

“We’ll tell you we want a superintendent with integrity, who has experience with diverse communities, a superintendent who will champion hiring a staff that reflects the variety of faces in our student population,” Ashbrook said. “A superintendent who will put students needs and honor teacher contracts above other concerns and can create a budget that will do both.”

Generalities will not suffice when updating the public, she said.

“When you extend trust to us, it will be returned to you, and that’s something Harford County Public Schools desperately needs to develop in the community,” Ashbrook said.

Voskuhl said additional information will be released as the board continues its search.

“We will be making announcements about how the public can be involved and laying out the process that will be followed,” Voskuhl said. “We will be making further statements, but tonight is not the time, we’re not at that point in our process.”

He said the board has discussed several of the suggestions made by NAACP leader Jim Thornton at the last school board meeting, including having a forum where the public can ask questions of the finalists or where the public could interact with them, ideas that were supported at Monday’s meeting by Christopher Providence, of Havre de Grace, a member of Together We Will.

“We think this would be a great way to show that the board really does want and value community input,” Providence said.

He reiterated Ashbrook’s comments of wanting a superintendent who has experience with diverse populations, who will recruit and retain teachers of color and is committed to ongoing teacher training and restorative practices and anti-bias instruction and cultural sensitivity.

He reminded the board of the parent who spoke at the last board meeting about his son being called a racist name.

“It shows these problems persist and continue,” Providence said. “And we need to make our system one that values, respects and honors all children.”

Voskuhl said after the meeting that the suggestions made by Thornton two weeks ago and those made Monday night, as well as others not brought up publicly, have been discussed.

“We will be talking about how the public will have input,” Voskuhl said.

The board is on scheduled to name a new superintendent by May, he said.