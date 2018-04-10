NAACP leader, a former school board member, urges transparency in hiring new superintendent

Members of the Harford County Board of Education are about to begin whittling down applications for the next superintendent of schools.

As they do, a former school board member, who is active in the Harford County Branch of the NAACP, has offered a suggestion to make the board’s hiring process more transparent: Provide opportunities for the public to meet the candidates.

Jim Thornton, of Churchville, education committee chair of the Harford Branch of the NAACP and a member of the Caucus of African-American Leaders, said the school board’s time line is “very aggressive.”

Speaking at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Thornton urged board members to hold public forums where residents can meet the final candidates, or for the board to at least host those candidates for a day to enable them to interact with school leaders, teachers, students and community leaders.

The deadline for first-consideration applications was Monday, school board President Joseph Voskuhl announced.

Neither Voskuhl nor HCPS Manager of Communications Jillian Lader said they knew Monday how many applications had been received.

The school board is working on its search for a successor with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, an Annapolis-based lobbying organization for boards of education statewide.

The applications will be available for board members to look through beginning Wednesday, and members will meet next Monday in what Voskuhl said could be a long session to “review, discuss and rank the applications.”

The first round of interviews with candidates will take place April 28.

Board members have said they plan to have a new superintendent named by late May or early June. Current Superintendent Barbara Canavan retires June 30.

The new superintendent will preside over a system with about 37,500 students in 54 schools as well as about 5,000 employees.

In speaking to the board, Thornton reiterated a comment made a few weeks earlier by board member Tom Fitzpatrick, who was not at Monday’s meeting: “The superintendent of public schools in Harford County is one of the most important positions in this entire county. Our school system is the future.”

Fitzpatrick went on to say then that while the board will give the Maryland Association of Boards of Education due consideration of its recommendation, it is ultimately up to the board to select the next superintendent.

Thornton said only one of the current nine board members who will hire the new superintendent — Jansen Robinson — is guaranteed to work with that person after July 2019.

Of the Harford board’s nine members, six are elected and three are appointed by the governor. All nine terms expire June 30, 2019.

Of the six current elected members, Robinson is running for re-election this year without opposition. Three others, Voskuhl, Nancy Reynolds and Robert Frisch, are stepping down after their terms end next year. Fitzpatrick and Rachal Gauthier are seeking re-election and have opponents.

Among the three appointed members, Laura Runyeon, who is board vice president, has said she plans to step down at the end of her term. Alfred Williamson is running for the seat Reynolds is leaving and has an opponent. The third appointed member is Joseph Hau.

“So this board is going to make a decision and three years of a four-year contact the new superintendent will have a new board, conceivably,” Thornton said.

He recommended the board look to Cecil County’s superintendent hiring process, which included a public forum for the final three to five candidates to address the community and submit answers to written questions from an audience.

If a forum isn’t possible, Thornton said, the board could invite each candidate to spend a day in the county to meet with staff, students, parents and the community and solicit written feedback.

“It would appear to me this job is too big and too important for us to be limited in the number of opportunities the public had to interface with those individuals, one that will ultimately be selected as the new leader of the Harford County public school system,” Thornton said.

He also suggested the next superintendent have a proven record in his or her ability to attract and retain people of color.

“We think that’s critical,” Thornton said.

He also said the superintendent should be committed to hiring school resource officers who represent a diverse population.