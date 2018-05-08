Two finalists for next Harford schools superintendent named

An interim vice president at University of North Carolina and a former president of the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore have been named the two finalists to become the next superintendent of Harford County Public Schools, the school system announced Tuesday.

Both will be in Harford next week to tour the county, visit schools and meet with school officials and the community.

The Harford County Board of Education held its second round of superintendent interviews on May 5 with four candidates and selected Sean Bulson and David C. Ring Jr. as finalists to replace Superintendent Barbara Canavan effective July 1, according to an HCPS news release.

Harford school board president Joseph Voskuhl said the experience of Bulson and Ring stood out from the other candidates the board considered.

“Both had experience in community situations, working with diverse groups of people, so that’s important,” Voskuhl said. “They have knowledge of business, they have knowledge of safety and security issues, a whole range of things.”

Sean Bulson

Bulson has 23 years of experience in public schools. He spent the first 16 years of his career in Montgomery County Public Schools. He was community superintendent supervising 36 schools with about 24,000 students and before that he was director of school performance, working with 28 Montgomery County elementary, middle and high schools.

After serving as superintendent of Wilson County Schools in North Carolina, Bulson joined UNC in 2016 to lead an initiative to serve students from low-performing schools.

He is serving as the interim vice president for the Division of University and P-12 Partnerships at the University of North Carolina system. In that role, he focuses on educator preparation and directs a portfolio of statewide programs that support schools and school districts.

David C. Ring

Ring has more than 35 years experience as an administrator and educator. He spent 15 years as a superintendent, principal and assistant principal and 16 years as an a teacher, chairperson and curriculum specialist.

Most recently, Ring served two years as president of the Institute of Notre Dame in Maryland. Before that appointed on July 1, 2015, he ws a school based administrator and classroom teacher with Baltimore County Public Schools.

He was appointed superintendent of the Delmar School District in July 2005. Delmar is a bi-state school system, serving students from Maryland and Delaware.

Touring Harford

Both candidates will be in Harford next week to tour the county, visit schools and meet with school officials and the community.

“We want to see them interact with students, employees and the general public so we can sit back and evaluate them,” Voskuhl said.

Ring is scheduled to be in Harford Tuesday, May 15 and Bulson will visit Thursday, May 17.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., they will tour the county and visit schools, according to a scheduled released by the school system.

They will have four sessions to meet with various groups in the school board meeting room at the A.A. Roberty Building, 102 S. Hickory Ave. in Bel Air. The schedule is as follows: Student representatives, 4 to 4:30 p.m.; HCPS bargaining units and employees, 4:40 to 5:30 p.m.; media members, 5:35 to 5:50 p.m.; community groups and community members, 6 to 6:45 p.m.

During each employee session, a representative from each bargaining unit will have the opportunity to ask one question of the finalist first, then names of those in attendance will be drawn randomly for additional questions from employees.

For each community session, previously submitted questions will be asked of the finalists first. To ensure that each finalist receives the same broad range of questions, the board requests that community groups and community members continue to submit questions online through the end of business on May 11.

Questions for the community sessions may be submitted to Dr. Terry Greenwood, search consultant for the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE), via an email link on the school system’s website, found by visiting www.hcps.org.

Following the pre-submitted questions at the community sessions, finalists will then entertain questions from audience members by random drawing. The community meetings will be broadcast live and archived on the school system’s website via www.hcps.org/boe/livestream.

In addition, comment cards will be available at the end of each session, collected by MABE consultants, and reviewed by the Board.

Courtesy Harford Public Schools / Baltimore Sun Sean Bulson is one of the finalists selected to be the next superintendent of Harford County Public Schools Sean Bulson is one of the finalists selected to be the next superintendent of Harford County Public Schools (Courtesy Harford Public Schools / Baltimore Sun)