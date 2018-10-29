Harford schools superintendent to host final listen and learn session tonight at Harford Tech

Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson will host his culminating Listen and Learn Tour event today at 6:30 p.m. at Harford Technical High School.

Members of the media, parents/guardians and community members are encouraged to attend.

At the event, Bulson will share findings from his Listen and Learn Tour, celebrating the achievements of HCPS and discussing the future of the school system.

Those interested in attending the culminating event should pre-register, as seating is limited. Bulson said earlier this week about 250 people had pre-registered, which he noted is considerably less than what the Amoss Center/Harford Tech auditorium seats

To register visit http://ow.ly/loV330lHmqW.

If childcare is needed, registrants should email communications@hcps.org with their name and their child’s name(s) and age(s) to reserve a spot.

School officials said this is an opportunity not to be missed, as Harford County comes together to ensure its students are inspired and prepared to achieve success in college and career.

Throughout September and October, Bulson held community meetings, or Listen and Learn Tour stops, at each of the county’s middle schools to meet with stakeholders with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Those who attended were able to share their priorities and feedback related to HCPS directly with the superintendent.

