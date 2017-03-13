Firefighters battle house, barn, mobile home fires in Harford Sunday

A firefighter fell through a floor, two residents suffered minor smoke inhalation and two cats are believed to have perished as a house in Bel Air was extensively damaged in a fire Sunday evening, fire investigators said.

The fire in the two-story, single family dwelling in the 200 block of Wakely terrace was among three building fires in Harford County Sunday that were investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A mobile home was damaged in Edgewood on Sunday afternoon in a case of suspected arson, and a barn caught fire in Darlington, investigators said.

The Bel Air fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday in the home of Radisa and Valerie Dimitrijevic and their three teenage children.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office notice of investigation, the couple are hearing impared but were alerted to their smoke alarm going off by a service dog.

Fire companies from Bel Air, Fallston, Abingdon and Joppa-Magnolia responded, some 40 firefighters and equipment in all, and brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes, according to the notice of investigation.

A firefighter from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company fell through the first floor of the house and into the basement, according to investigators.

He was evaluated at the scene by EMS personnel but refused transport to a hospital and immediately returned to duty, the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Association reported in a post on its media Facebook Page.

Radisa and Valerie Dimitrijevic were transported to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Center in Bel Air for treatment of the minor smoke inhalation and were later released, according to investigators.

Damage to the house and contents is estimated at $100,000, investigators said. The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Mobile home fire

The mobile home fire was reported at 3:48 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lake Avenue in the Magnolia Estates Mobile Home Park, which is off the 1200 block of Hanson Road.

Edgewood fire Office of the State Fire Marshal/HANDOUT Fire extensively damaged a mobile home in Edgewood on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Fire investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal say arson is suspected. Fire extensively damaged a mobile home in Edgewood on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Fire investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal say arson is suspected. (Office of the State Fire Marshal/HANDOUT)

Approximately 20 firefighters brought the fire under control in 20 minutes, according to the Fire Marshal's Office notice of investigation. First responding units were from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to investigators, and no injuries were reported to fire personnel. The mobile home is owned by Teresea Dailey.

A passerby reported the fire, which investigators say originated in the rear bedroom of the single wide dwelling.

Subsquent investigation, aided by the sniffer K9 "Kachina." has led investigators to conclude that "unknown suspect(s) entered the home and intentionally ignited combustibles within the bedroom."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal's Office regional office in Bel Air at 410-836-4844.

Damage to the dwelling and contents is estimated at $20,000 by investigators. Because of the amount of fire, smoke and soot damage, the mobile home is considered a total loss.

Barn fire

The Darlington barn fire was reported at 6:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Shuresville Road.

Photographs from the scene show the two-story, wood frame building was fully engulfed in flames.

It took 50 firefighters from area companies about two hours to control the blaze, according to the Fire Marshal's Office notice of investigation. First responding units were from the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company.

No injuries to fire personnel were reported. The fire was discovered by a passerby.

Damage to the barn, which is owned by Edward and Kimberly Roberts, and its contents are estimated at $100,000.

Information on the suspected origin and cause of the fire were not immediately available Monday morning, as the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.