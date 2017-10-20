Police seek two suspected of using stun gun to rob man in Edgewood

Maryland State Police are looking for two people suspected of using a stun gun as they beat and robbed a man in Edgewood Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., troopers responded to the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 700 block of Edgewood Road for a report of an armed robbery.

The victim told investigators that two assailants punched him and then used the stun gun on him three times, twice on the abdomen and once on his neck. The two robbers then took the victim's wallet and ran away.

The two males ran south down a driveway and were later determined to have run toward Willoughby Beach Road, following the direction of Edgewood Road. Neither the victim, nor a witness knew the assailants.

The victim described the suspects as black males, who were 13 to 16 years old. The first assailant was described as wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt and a knitted hat with a small brim. The second male was wearing a black and white camouflaged jacket.

The victim declined medical treatment at the scene. The State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene, and the Harford County Sheriff's Office assisted with searching the area.

Investigators have not yet identified the robbers. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101. The investigation is ongoing.