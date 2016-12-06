Harford school board relaxes policy on what student journalists can publish

Editors of student newspapers and other student publications produced in Harford County Public Schools will have more freedom to publish potentially controversial stories under a new journalism policy adopted Monday night by the county's Board of Education that limits pre-publication censorship.

The policy, which was adopted to comply with a state law passed earlier this year, will remove many of the prior restraints advisors, principals and other administrators could exercise over what is published in student run, school sponsored publications.

While the student journalists policy passed with minimal discussion, board members had a much harder time deciding how far they should go in allowing teachers to give students their opinions on controversial issues under an second new policy presented for their approval.

The majority was OK with allowing such discussions at the secondary level, as proposed, but a vocal minority of the board unsuccessfully sought to extend them to the elementary level. This touched off a lengthy debate among the board members, with Superintendent Barbara Canavan and several of her top administrators also getting involved.

The controversial issues policy fell one vote short of what was needed for approval, however, and will be brought back for consideration at the next board meeting on Dec. 19. Two members, president Nancy Reynolds and Thomas Fitzpatrick, were absent.

Student journalists

Student journalists "shall be responsible for determining the news, opinion, feature and advertising of school sponsored media," according to the new policy.

In addition, "a student media advisor may not use his or her position to influence a student journalist to promote an official position of a county board of education or a public school," the policy states, while also giving advisors the right to teach "professional standards of English and journalism..."

The policy also states a student journalist "may not be disciplined for acting in accordance with this policy."

The new policy complies with a law lessening the prior publication restraint controls that was adopted last spring by the Maryland General Assembly, according to Patrick Spicer, the school system's legal counsel.

That law, passed as SB 764, he said, "effectively modifies the law established by the Supreme Court of the United States in a case Hazelwood School District versus Kuhlmeier which decided in the 1980s."

Spicer explained that in the Hazelwood case the court ruled school districts had the right "to reasonably regulate" school sponsored media or publications such as school newspapers.

He said the case stemmed from a student journalist wanting to publish articles on divorce and pregnancy and the school principal "felt that wasn't appropriate for a school publication at that time." The journalist challenged the decision in court and the high court ruled school officials did have the right to regulate any and all such content.

The new state law, he continued, "essentially changes the paradigm of the prior court ruling," which Spicer says is permissible because the issue involved is constitutionally protected free speech and free press.

The state law allows publication of material as long as it is not libelous or slanderous; constitutes an invasion of privacy; violates a federal or state law; contains material that is lewd, obscene or vulgar; "incites students to create a clear and present danger of the commission of an unlawful act" or would cause "a substantial disruption in the orderly operation" of a school. The new Harford policy mimics the state law.

If the content produced by a students or students does not fall into any of the prohibited categories, the student is "entitled" to publish and disseminate it, "notwithstanding Kuhlmeier, he said. The policy "narrows the authority previously available to school administrators," he added, because the state can provide more rights to the student journalists.

Spicer said the proposed new policy was presented earlier this fall and opened up for 60 days of public comment. No comments were received.

Board member Alfred Williamson asked, "What does this change as far as the effect on our system; what would be some of the ramifications of this change?"

Spicer said he could only speak hypothetically, but gave an example of a student wanting to publish at article about pregnancy, "and that would probably be permitted, whereas, previously, the principal of the school could say, 'I don't think that is appropriate.'" Now, he said, the principal could only preclude publication if the content is libelous, slanderous, lewd or obscene or violates one of the other specific prohibitions of the policy.

"That's the kind of article I think you could see published, which heretofore a principal could say, 'I don't think that's a good idea,'" Spicer said.

The superintendent recommended that the board approve the new policy.

Controversial issues

Harford Public Schools has had a policy regarding teaching and discussing controversial issues on the books for a number of years, but a decision was made to rewrite and update it over the summer.

Spicer called the existing policy "convoluted" and conceded the new policy would be a liberalization inasmuch as secondary teachers could give their personal opinions.

The proposed new policy states: "A controversial issue may be considered for secondary classroom instruction or discussion" if it meets specific criteria, such as being "related to the instruction goals of the course of study," is presented "in an impartial and objective manner...free from bias and prejudice" and encourages "open discussion and a respect for conflicting beliefs."

Teacher participation and personal viewpoints would be permitted at the high and middle school levels, "provided the teacher makes it clear that...the statement represents his/her personal opinion only," the proposed policy states.

Board member Robert Frisch questioned why this should exclude elementary schools because "children are raised in the real world" and are exposed to controversial issues in the media and from each other.

He said not only should the discussion not be limited to secondary schools, the elementary teachers should be free to express opinions, too, which immediately raised objections from other board members and Canavan, who said current curriculum for elementary students is scripted and that some discussions wouldn't be appropriate "developmentally" for students that age.