New Harford School Board student member sworn in

Joshua Oltarzewski, a senior at Harford Technical High School in the Cyber Security/Computer and Networking Technology program, was sworn in Monday evening as the 30th student member of the Harford County Board of Education.

Oltarzewski, 17, who lives in Bel Air, was administered the oath of office by Superintendent Sean Bulson, who was attending his first Board of Education meeting since taking over leadership of the Harford school system July 1.

In introducing Oltarzewski, Bulson said the new board member “as a high school student probably has a resume that rivals anyone on this dais.”

At Harford Tech, he is a member of both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society and works as a student ambassador to the school and Cyber Security program, according to the biography that is posted on the board’s website

He placed second in a Maryland SkillsUSA statewide Information Technology Services competition during his junior year and was a Mid-Atlantic Gold Regional Finalist team captain for the national CyberPatriot cyber defense competition.

Throughout his studies at Harford Tech, Oltarzewski has earned the A+ and CCENT industry standard certifications. In the Cobra Theatre Company, he serves as the Amoss Center technical liaison and was inducted into the International Thespian Society in May 2017.

An avid musician, Oltarzewski has played the cello in the school orchestra since 5th grade. Before becoming the student member of the board, he served on the Superintendent's Student Advisory Council and is a current member of the Superintendent's Task Force on Equity.

He is a Life Scout in Troop 810 of Abingdon, working towards the rank of Eagle. He is a freelance website designer/administrator in his spare time and is employed as an IT intern with SURVICE Engineering in Aberdeen.

He plans on attending a four-year university to obtain a degree pertaining to the fields of computer networking and cyber security.

Oltarzewski was selected for the board by the Harford Association of Student Councils and will serve through the end of 2018-19 school year next June. He replaces Matthew Resnik, who graduated from C. Milton Wright High School in late May.

Oltarzewski’s family was present for the swearing in. Upon taking his seat, he thank the board and the students who voted him in to the postion.

“I look forward to serving on the board in the next year,” he said.

