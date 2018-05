The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide in Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Conowingo Road, according to reports.

Cristie Kahler, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, confirmed the agency is investigating an incident but declined to provide any further details until later this morning.

Two people were reported to be shot.

This story will be updated.