Police in Harford remind kids, parents about stranger danger

While incidents like the one last week at Red Pump Elementary School, where a strange man began talking to two children and tried to lure one or both of them into his car, don’t happen often in Harford County, police said it’s important to be aware such dangers exist.<EP

“It is important for children and parents to be aware of their surroundings at all times,” Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email. “While incidents like this are very rare in our community, each report must be, and is, taken seriously. Parents must remain ever vigilant and constantly remind their children of what to do when approached by a stranger.”

A parent of a 10-year-old girl told Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 19 that a suspicious man in a pickup truck approached the 10-year-old and a 15-year-old male who were playing at the school playground around 9:30 p.m. The man spoke to the kids, deputies were told, but the man drove off when the parent approached, according to Andersen.

When searching the sheriff’s office database for the word “kidnap” back to Jan. 1, 2016, Andersen said, he could only find one similar incident. In that case, he said, a 7-year-old female told deputies she had been approached by a black male in a van. Deputies also spoke with her mother. Patrol deputies, along with investigators, searched the area, but could not find a suspect.

“No other incidents similar in nature were reported,” Andersen wrote in an email.

Deputies of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Community Policing Unit regularly attend Harford County Schools to give safety presentations to students that include several tips:

Be sure you know who you can trust to help you stay safe.

If someone you know hurts you or makes you feel unsafe, tell an adult you can trust.

Trusted adults may be other family members, family friends, police officers or firefighters.

Ask your parents or caregivers which adults in the neighborhood you should go to if you need help.

When you are outside, or going somewhere, always tell a trusted adult, and take someone with you.

Adults shouldn’t ask for help, if a stranger comes up to you and asks you to help find his lost pet, get away and get help from a trusted adult.

Never take candy, a gift or a ride from a stranger.

If someone is following you, change direction or cross the street. If the person approaches you, yell “NO” and run away to tell an adult you can trust.