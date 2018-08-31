Harford school nurses get hands dirty, learn how to Stop the Bleed

Stacy Bopst continually stuffed unrolled gauze into a “bleeding wound” while keeping pressure on it with two fingers, but the “blood” kept coming.

“The idea is to put pressure in there and keep it in there,” Carissa Miller, a nurse with the HealthLink at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, told Bopst, the school nurse at John Archer School.

Miller was training Bopst Tuesday morning how to treat a serious bleeding injury as part of the Stop the Bleed campaign, a national movement intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

Those injuries can take many shapes and forms within a school setting, from a mass casualty incident to an injury on the athletic field or a cut by glass, Vickie Bands, director of community outreach and health improvement for Upper Chesapeake, said.

“The clotting mechanism works when you have pressure. Then the bleeding will stop,” Miller told Bopst, who had gone through about two rolls of gauze on the dummy that is part of the hemorrhage control bleeding kit supplied for the training by Upper Chesapeake.

Eighty school nurses from all the public and private high schools in Harford County attended the training Aug. 28 at the Harford County Emergency Operations Center.

“It helps them be competent to manage any kind of bleeding injury they might have in a school setting,” Bands said. “With the nature of their setting with kids every day, the likelihood [of that kind of injury] is great.”

The nurses were being taught how to put on a tourniquet correctly, and if that doesn’t work then how to pack a wound, stop the bleeding and apply pressure.

“They’re the front-line personnel, the ones who need to manage until 911 gets there,” Bands said.

Dr. Timothy Chizmar, an emergency room doctor at Upper Chesapeake, who is also the medical director for Harford County EMS and assistant state EMS medical director for the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, ran the training with the help of eight nurses at Upper Chesapeake Health.

“These are time sensitive emergencies that even with a quick EMS and police response you have literally less than five minutes to control the bleeding,” Chizmar said. “By the time police, fire and EMS get there, it may be too late.”

School nurses are familiar with the kind of treatment they’re learning about, but Tuesday’s training session was reinforcement in practice in the event of a mass casualty or a single incident, Bands said.

“It’s general preparedness,” he said. “Nobody ever hopes one of those events happens here, but we know they can happen anywhere, so it’s really in the spirit of preparation. We hope we never have to deal with one, but you never know, unfortunately.”

Bopst said the training was “awesome.”

“At John Archer, we have all kinds of different kinds of challenges, disabilities, needs, and in my personal life you never know when you’ll come across a person who’s bleeding,” she said.

Deanna Johns, the nurse at Edgewood High School, said it’s important to be prepared and the training was a good refresher.

“This helps us apply it to a school setting,” Johns said.

School nurses are first responders every day, and they need to have the latest research in trauma care, Maryland School Nurse of the Year, Debra Kauffman, nurse at Fountain Green Elementary School.

Each nurse is receiving a Stop the Bleed kit to be added to their emergency supply collection that includes an AED, epi-pens and Narcan, the Fountain Green Elementary nurse said.

Every day when she comes to work, Kauffman questions if she’s prepared for an emergency.

“We never know what’s going to walk through that door, because every day is different,” she said. “I’ve been in this for 15 years and not one day has been the same.”

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS