Parent company in bankruptcy, Stone's Cove Kitbar in Bel Air stays open

Despite its parent company filing for bankruptcy, Stone's Cove Kitbar, in the Bel Air Town Center at Route 24 and Belair Road remains open.

The limited liability corporation with the same name filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy in federal district court on Jan. 7. The day before, the company sold all of its assets for $25,000 to a company called Minuteman Capital LLC in Virginia, Harford County Liquor Board Administrator M. Pilar Gracia told the board members at their meeting Wednesday afternoon in Bel Air.

A Chapter 7 is a liquidation, rather than a reorganization proceeding.

The licensees of the Bel Air restaurant, which opened in mid-April, were asked to appear before the liquor board to determine the status of the business as well as its liquor license in Harford County.

This is the first time a lawyer, who has represented licensees before the board for many years, can remember that a business in Harford County with a liquor license has filed for bankruptcy.

"In 32 years, I've never seen this before," said Joseph Snee, who has represented numerous Harford businesses that have held licenses, or sought one, and is representing the Stone's Cove licensees.

The sale of the company assets and bankruptcy filing has created some confusion as to the validity of the liquor license, which led to Wednesday's discussion between the licensees, their lawyer and the liquor board.

And without being able to speak with the bankruptcy lawyer, questions linger.

"Essentially we're in limbo and we don't know how long we're going to be here," Gracia said.

The bankruptcy filing came as a surprise to both the liquor board and to Snee, who heard about it from another lawyer in Bel Air.

The licensees, whom Board Chairman Michael Thomson admitted are in a difficult position, were admonished, nonetheless.

"We're not looking to put employees out of work ... but we don't appreciate learning about this on Facebook," Thomson told licensees Kyle Morse, Joe Urbanski and Stacey Ingerson. "We expect to be intimately informed of what is going on by the bankruptcy lawyer or Mr. Snee."

Regardless of those questions, the three said they are no longer working for Stone's Cove Kitbar LLC, but instead for Minuteman Capital, a company whose sole member as of Wednesday afternoon was Bill Bessette, who was also at the meeting.

Bessette, of Virginia, is also the president and chief operating officer of Kitbar Enterprises LLC, which owns the concept of the dining room built around the kitchen, which is where the name "Kitbar" comes from.

"You're effectively working for an entity that has no obligation to pay you," board member Thomas Fidler told the licensees. "This is a regretful event for our community. You have our attention and our commitment to do our best to support you. We ultimately want to do what's right."

Presumably, when the assets were sold to the new LLC, Minuteman Capital, the sale included the restaurant's liquor license, Gracia said.

"But a liquor license in Harford County is not an asset," Snee said.

If the license were part of the transfer, then there was no request to transfer the license from one corporation (the one declaring bankruptcy) to another (Minuteman, to which the assets were sold), a potential violation of liquor regulations, board members said.

"The operating LLC has not gone through the proper process of holding a [liquor] license," Fidler said.

But even if a license transfer had been requested, the sale of the assets has not been approved by a bankruptcy judge, so if the sale isn't final, then the status of the license hasn't changed, they added.

A bankruptcy hearing is scheduled Monday in Virginia.

There is also a question of whether Minuteman Capital is registered to do business in Maryland and, thus, complies with state and local liquor regulations, including whether an alcohol distributor can take a check from a company not licensed in the state.

Because nothing has been approved or finalized, or even requested from the liquor board, members agreed the license would remain active and the licensees would carry on, business as usual while their lawyer, Snee, and the sole member of the new LLC, Bessette, should keep the board "intimately informed" of any changes in the status of the bankruptcy.

"We're just trying to get through a hard time here. People are working hard and I don't want to leave them high and dry," Bessette said. "We're taking legal direction, doing what we have to do."

Thomson reminded the three licensees they are still responsible for the restaurant and the sale of alcohol.

"I want you to reaffirm you'll continue your commitment to us, the community and the county," said Thomson, to which all three licensees said they would.