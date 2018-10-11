Prosecutor, defense lawyer facing off to become first new elected state's attorney in 36 years

No matter who is elected in November, the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office stands to undergo significant changes with its first new leader since 1982 when Joseph I. Cassilly was first elected.

Republican Albert Peisinger and Democrat Carlos Taylor each have plans for the office, if elected Nov. 6, plans that are more pro-active than reactive, they said.

Peisinger, a former prosecutor in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, won the June 26 primary over challengers David Ryden, Lisa Marts and Steven Trostle.

Ryden, a Harford deputy state’s attorney, had the backing of Cassilly, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler and the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union.

Taylor faced no opposition in the primary.

A lifelong Harford County resident, he said his message and his background are resonating with voters.

“They appreciate I’m the only native son. My parents died in Harford County. I was born in Harford County and God-willing I’ll die in Harford County,” Taylor, an Edgewood High School graduate and Abingdon resident, who is a private defense lawyer, said. “They appreciate the fact that I talk to them every opportunity I get.”

Peisinger has lived in Harford County for two decades, and wants to bring a modern approach to the state’s attorney’s office.

“I love Harford County and having my boys grow up in the county, want to help the community my boys are growing up in,” Peisinger said.

Peisinger has been married to his wife, Christa, for 20 years. They have two sons, Nathan, 13, and Lucas, 11, who are in eighth and sixth grades at Patterson Mill Middle School. He coaches them in soccer and baseball.

Albert Peisinger

The Bel Air resident spent nearly 21 years in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office before retiring in October 2016 to run for Harford’s top prosecutor’s position.

“I think people need to take a look at experience, and when you look at that office, you need prosecutorial experience to run that office,” Peisinger said. “I’ve been a prosecutor my entire life. I don’t believe Mr. Taylor has ever prosecuted a case. I think that’s a big difference.”

If elected, he wants to make the State’s Attorney’s Office more proactive.

“I want to be involved in the community, understand the needs, each community’s problems,” Peisinger, 46, said. “You have a diverse community in Harford County, each with different issues they’re facing in the criminal justice system.”

He wants to work with business owners, homeowners and bring all law enforcement together to “discuss things on the front side.”

“What the problems are, who created them and how can we solve them?” he asked. “It’s better than just arrest and prosecute. We hope we can prevent a lot more crime and make the community safer.”

Violent crimes, nuisance crimes, the opioid crisis – the only way to reverse them is to get the whole community behind it, Peisinger said.

Different groups are doing a lot of talking and working hard, doing a lot of things and putting their best feet forward. But someone needs to “take a 110 percent lead” in bringing everyone together to get best practices. Peisinger’s office is the one that can do that.

“There really needs to be a person who knows all that, we can share that information, try to make those connections, get a network of professionals helping,” Peisinger said.

Drug recovery has different avenues, and they’re not open to everyone, Peisinger said.

While a person who committed a crime needs to be punished, he said, jail might not be the answer for some people.

“It doesn’t necessarily help the recovery process,” he said.

“What can be helpful is for everyone to sit down together and share best practices,” he said. “If this is not best for this person or not available for this person, what are other avenues? We’re trying to find that.”

He cited programs like Bel Air Police Department’s DART program, and the drug court in Harford County District Court. What if DART were expanded countywide and drug court was expanded to Circuit Court, he asked.

He wants to do that by having a prosecutor linked to each Harford County Council district “to understand what’s going on in that district,” he said.

Each one is going to be different, he said. He wants his prosecutor to talk to business owners, law enforcement, clergy and ask what’s going on.

“If everything is great, we’d like to know that. What’s not great and how can we help,” he said. “We want to make really well-informed decisions so each case is not looked at in a vacuum. When you get that knowledge, you can do so much with it.”

He wants his office to work more closely with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, to track trends in crime. Rather than be handed case after case after case to prosecute, he wants his assistant state’s attorneys to look at cases together, as a group and see if they can spot those trends.

“If we share that information, we’ll get better cases together and be better prepared on the front end,” Peisinger said. “Targeting drugs dealers in Harford County, gangs in Harford County, that’s when it becomes really fruitful because the prosecutor knows the case from day one and knows everything law enforcement knows. It’s a big help going forward.”

Integrity is one of the most important qualities in a candidate and as a state’s attorney.

“In the legal community, your reputation and your word is everything. When you say something, it should mean something,” Peisinger said. “I’ve never been questioned.”

Peisinger retired from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office to run his primary campaign full-time. Nothing has changed for the general election.

“I’m taking this race just as seriously as the first one,” Peisinger said. “I’m not taking anything for granted just because I won the Republican primary.”

He wasn’t running against anyone, he said, he was running for the position, and the general election is no different.

Peisinger is fundraising and getting out his message to as many people as he can – about who he is, what he stands for, his integrity and his experience.

“I’m getting the message out there and showing I’m the right person for bring Harford County to the next level in the State’s Attorney’s office,” he said.

Peisinger has been through two transitions of new state’s attorneys in Baltimore City and said he has the skills to transition Harford County’s office after one leader for the last 36 years.

“I can take the good from each transition and learn from the bad in those of how to ease everything,” Peisinger said.