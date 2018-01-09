Glassman outlines new initiatives, lauds county's financial position in annual address

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman delivered his fourth State of the County Address Tuesday, entitled “Back on Higher Ground,” in which he refleted on the way the county’s improving financial position touches people’s lives.

In a break with tradition, Ring Factory Elementary School third-grader Gavin Donnelly introduced the county executive, who began by saying, “Gavin is a perfect example of why we work so hard for Harford’s future generations.”

Speaking in the Harford County Council before council members, members of his administration and other well-wishers, Glassman outlined several new initiatives for the final year of his four-year term.

These included funding for a 24-hour crisis center and plans for legal action in the opioid crisis; support for volunteer fire company projects; and a push for the county’s fair share of state funding for education and road maintenance.

Glassman also announced a new baseball field being developd for youth with disabilities, and he welcomed two new events coming to the county later this year, a national fishing tournament and half-marathon running festival that will be run on both sides of Susquehanna River, with runners crossing the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge.

This story will be updated.