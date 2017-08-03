Aberdeen councilman reverses opinion on Ripken Stadium management

An Aberdeen city councilman who initially backed a move by the city to resume control of management of Ripken Stadium has reversed his position and has a proposal he would like the council to consider.

Tim Lindecamp said the dispute over the stadium has also prompted "ethics concerns" by Mayor Patrick McGrady and City Manager Randy Robertson over Lindecamp's involvement with Cal Ripken Jr.'s baseball camps at the youth baseball complex adjacent to Ripken Stadium, and those concerns are preventing his proposal from being heard.

Councilwoman Sandra Landbeck, who said she has not been following city business as closely as usual while she takes care of her son, John Landbeck III, who was critically injured in a car accident in April, said a number of details have to be worked out in both plans before the council considers either.

In mid-June, the city informed Tufton LLC that, having failed to reach an agreement amenable to both Tufton and the city of Aberdeen regarding management of the city-owned stadium, that Aberdeen would revert to the concession agreement signed in 2002 when Ripken Stadium opened.

McGrady and the four council members signed the letter dated June 21, but at last week's city council meeting, Lindecamp said he wanted to withdraw his support.

Instead, he said in a later email, he would like Robertson to negotiate, in good faith, a new management agreement with Tufton.

"This decision is not one I have reached lightly and there are multiple reasons for my decision to remove my name from signature," Lindecamp said.

According to the arrangement the city is operating under until Dec. 31, Tufton pays the city $95,000 a year (an increase from $60,000 that was being paid before the contract was extended), has full control of the facility year-round and keeps the revenue and is responsible for maintenance of the stadium.

The agreement has been in place since Jan. 1, when Aberdeen hired SMG, a worldwide venue management group that specializes in managing publicly owned facilities, to negotiate on the city's behalf with Tufton for a suitable solution, such as bringing in outside management not connected with Tufton, whose principal owners are retired Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. and his brother, Bill Ripken, also a former Oriole who is on-air analyst for MLB Network.

SMG couldn't negotiate a deal and did not want to assume management itself, and recommended Aberdeen go back to the 2002 agreement, McGrady said last week.

The letter also indicated Aberdeen intends to complete a comprehensive independent maintenance and repair study of the stadium "to establish a baseline" for the activities in the 2002 agreement.

The city also will ask the Maryland State Comptroller's Office to look at the admissions and amusement taxes paid by Tufton and Ripken businesses as well as have the county supervisor of assessments determine if Tufton and/or any other Ripken businesses should be assessed and taxed, retroactively and prospectively, for their participation in activities at the Ripken Stadium complex, according to the letter.

Lindecamp takes issue with that part of the letter.

"I believe that City Manager Robertson did not complete his due diligence in this matter. Tufton is already audited at least once per year and often times twice. An annual audit is conducted by the independent firm of Stout Causey & Horning and can be conducted by the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball as well as by the Office of the National Association of Professional Baseball Clubs," Lindecamp wrote in an email. "In the entirety of Tufton's existence, there has been no evidence of impropriety, nor have there been any property tax issues."

He also said McGrady left out information about the city's financial position with regard to the stadium.

The mayor said last week "the poor people of Aberdeen have eaten the cost to run this facility" as maintenance costs have risen.

Lindecamp pointed out a resolution passed by the city council in February that all hotel tax, amusement tax and lease payments from Tufton would go into the stadium fund. In 2016, the fund had a $600,000 surplus, "thus no citizen tax dollars were used," Lindecamp said. In 2017, the fund is set to receive $750,000 in revenue.

'Ethics concerns'

On July 17, Lindecamp said, McGrady and Robertson "brought several ethics concerns to my attention," though as of last Friday no formal complaint had been filed.

Since becoming a council member, he has disclosed his part-tme job as an infield instructor for three weeks each summer with Ripken Baseball Camps & Clinics LLC, which he said is not affiliated with Tufton. He's been doing it for 13 years, he said.

The mayor and city manager have "accused" him of violating ethics rules dealing with conflicts of interest as a youth baseball coach. Lindecamp also is the athletic director and varsity baseball coach at Aberdeen High School.

"I'm curious why I was encouraged, by the mayor and city manager, to sign the initial letter from the city if now, when I wish to remove my name from the same letter, that's an ethical concern," Lindecamp said. "It appears to me that ethics are only applicable when they are to the benefit of the mayor and city manager. Why were these concerns not raised in January 2017, when these negotiations began?"

The concerns stem from a meeting Lindecamp had with Maryland Secretary of Commerce Mike Gill, Lindecamp said.

During the meeting June 27, Gill said he would contact Tufton/Ripken baseball "to assist with getting an agreement completed," Lindecamp said.

Tufton General Manager Matt Slatus and Lindecamp has several discussions, all of which the city manager, mayor and council were aware of, that resulted in a license agreement proposed by Tufton, Lindecamp said.

"Council members have requested to bring the proposed agreement to a vote. The mayor and city manager do not agree with the proposed agreement and I truly believe they are trying to run Tufton, the IronBirds and the Ripken Experience [the baseball camps] out of Aberdeen," Lindecamp said.

Three of the council members want to move forward with the proposed agreement, which would generate more than $4 million in revenue for Aberdeen over the next five years, Lindecamp said. The mayor is against it and the fourth has not provided an opinion.

Without Lindecamp's vote, the proposed agreement can't move forward, Lindecamp said.