St. Margaret's Gifts

Phil Grout / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Frankie Gostomski, 6, of Bel Air helps out with the St. Margaret's Catholic Church crews compiling Christmas boxes for about 300 families and about 1200 persons in the Bel Air region. (Phil Grout / Baltimore Sun Media Group)