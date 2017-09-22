St. Ignatius to celebrate 225th anniversary with Mass Sunday

St. Ignatius Church in Hickory will culminate a year-long celebration of its 225th anniversary with a Mass on Sunday celebrated by Archbishop William E. Lori.

Accompanying Lori will be Bishop Mark Brennan, eastern vicar for Harford, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, according to Monsignor James Barker, pastor of St. Ignatius.

“It’s really about celebrating the Lord’s presence in our lives through these 225 years and as we continue to walk with the Lord in future years,” Barker, who has been at St. Ignatius for 16 years, said.

The historic church on the St. Ignatius property is the oldest Catholic church in use in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Barker said.

“Two hundred twenty-five years is really a significant milestone. We started as a small, rural, country parish and now we’re a thriving suburban parish,” he said. “In many ways, we’re doing many of the same things as in the older church, trying to share the message of Jesus Christ with our community and the message of the Catholic church.”

After the noon Mass celebrated by Lori and Brennan, Lori will bless a refurbished monument of the Holy family and the unborn.

The monument was redone to match the rest of the St. Ignatius campus and was turned to face people as they drive in.

A reception will follow in the parish all.

“Archbishop Lori is the chief shepherd for the Archdiocese of Baltimore,” Barker said. “Whenever the chief pastor comes to visit, it’s a special time.”

Lori is a successor to Archbishop John Carroll, who dedicated St. Ignatius, what is today called the “historic chuch,” in 1792, Baker said.

The historic church seats 160 people. It is still used for weekday Mass at 7:30 and 9 a.m., plus 8 a.m. Saturday, and it is open all day Sunday for prayers.

Many funerals and weddings also are held in the historic church, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The campus also includes the larger church, an 850-seat sanctuary dedicated in December 2001, a parish center with educational and youth facilities and rectory houses for clergy members. The rectories are across Route 23 from the church and were purchased during the late 1990s, according to the St. Ignatius website.