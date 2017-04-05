Havre de Grace honors lead organizer of St. Baldrick's fundraiser

The City of Havre de Grace is honoring the lead organizer of the annual local head-shaving fundraiser for the St. Baldrick's Foundation that has raised several hundred thousand dollars for children's cancer research.

The week of April 1 to 8 has been declared Billy Berg Week, after the Susquehanna Hose Company volunteer firefighter, who has worked with fellow paid and volunteer firefighters in the Baltimore area, as well as local businesses, cancer survivors and their families to put on the head-shaving event.

"The citizens of the city have adopted it and really pitched in," Mayor Bill Martin said during a City Council meeting Monday evening, where the mayor and council lauded Berg and other volunteers at what has become an annual event.

"Billy Berg, it's your week," Martin said.

St. Baldrick's events, during which "shaves" get their hair shaved off for donations to the California-based foundation, happen in communities across the country each year. Bel Air's annual head shaving was held last month at Looney's Pub, and the fourth annual Havre de Grace event was Saturday at Bill Bateman's Bistro off of Route 40.

Martin attended last Saturday's event to issue the proclamation to Berg, and he read it into the record during the council meeting.

Council President Steve Gamatoria reported $82,000 was raised through this year's event, the most since Have de Grace began holding the event in 2014, eclipsing last year's total of $80,500.

About $300,000 has been raised for cancer research through the Havre de Grace head shavings during the past four years, according to the event page on Facebook.

Martin thanked members of the community who support Berg, such as Bateman's owner Christian Giansante. The restaurant owner opens his establishment to the event each year, and it takes on a festival atmosphere with the head shaving in the parking lot, along with space for merchandise sales and children's entertainment.

"It's really, really amazing," the mayor said.