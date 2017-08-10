Pennsylvania Ave. speed hump gets high marks in Bel Air

Motorists on East Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Bel Air could be seen slowing down Wednesday for the new — and sizable — speed hump installed as part of a recent resurfacing of the street.

That hump was a welcome sight for pedestrians, especially those who use the town parking lot on the north side, patronize the businesses on the south side or, in the case of Edgewood resident Larry Williams, are passing through downtown.

"The speed bumps, I love it," Williams said, indicating the vehicle traffic. "Look at that, people actually have to slow down on this road — you don't have to ride 35 or 40 miles per hour."

Williams visits downtown Bel Air on Wednesdays and Fridays to pick up his mail, see a counselor and visit the Bel Air Library which is nearby at East Pennsylvania and Hickory avenues.

Fresh blacktop could be seen on Pennsylvania between Bond Street and Hickory Avenue. Owners and staff at businesses on West and East Pennsylvania, which draw from pedestrian traffic downtown, expressed their appreciation for the speed hump and the resurfacing.

"It's a much better ride," Tim Forrester, a barber who works at the Old Line Barbers at 12 W. Pennsylvania Ave., said.

He noted the absence of potholes and said the street work did not disrupt business.

"I drive up and down Pennsylvania Avenue every day," Forrester said.

His colleague, barber Missy Gale, remarked on the size of the speed hump and expressed concern it could harm the underside of vehicles.

"I've never seen a speed bump that big," Gale said.

Forrester said he sees many people walking along Pennsylvania between the parking lots and the businesses on the west and east ends, including a number of young people.

Parking lots for Wells Fargo Advisors and M&T Bank are on West Pennsylvania Avenue, across from the barber shop, although the speed hump is only on East Pennsylvania.

"Whether it's too big or not, it's nice to have something to slow people down," Forrester said.

Mi Cho, whose family has owned Kroh's Cleaners at 15 E. Pennsylvania Ave. for 13 years, said she thinks the speed hump is a good idea, especially for people who walk across from the town parking lot to the cleaners or the nearby Buontempo Bros. pizza restaurant.

"I think it's okay because some people crazy speed up when they drive through here," Cho said.

Richard Lynch, owner of Buontempo Bros., has operated the restaurant at East Pennsylvania and Main Street for 32 years.

He said the crosswalk that the speed hump replaced was "horrible."

Lynch noted he has heard customers joke about the size of the hump, though, saying they "almost got a nosebleed climbing that mountain."

"Anything you do to protect pedestrians is a good thing," he said.

Christine McPherson, executive director of the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, said the resurfaced Pennsylvania Avenue could tie in with walking paths constructed between the parking area and the nearby Bel Air Armory Marketplace.

The Town of Bel Air oversaw the conversion of several unused garages behind the Armory for business incubator spaces.

McPherson and Donna Dickey, vice president of the Alliance's board, were in one of those spaces Wednesday preparing for the annual Maryland State BBQ Bash, which starts Friday.

"In the future, I think we'll appreciate these improvements as they address pedestrian safety," McPherson said. "We're preparing for more walkers, more bikers and in general more people visiting downtown."