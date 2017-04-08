Harford special needs school seeks zoning variance to expand

The operator of a Belcamp/Riverside area private school that serves students with special needs is seeking a zoning variance from Harford County to expand the school's capacity from 45 to 60 students.

Bel Air attorney Albert J.A. Young brought the High Road School of Harford County's case to the County Council, which also serves as the Board of Appeals, Tuesday evening.

"I can't imagine a request that would have less of a negative impact," said Young, who noted the school can accommodate the additional students in its existing building, and no outdoor activities happen on the school campus.

"Alternatively, if we can't do this expansion, what the county is left to do is to transport these children outside the county to other schools [and] really no one wins in that situation," Young said of the school, which primarily serves students from Harford and Cecil counties.

The applicants for the variance are listed as Lambdin Development Company, of Bel Air, which is the property owner, and Special Education Services of Maryland Inc., the local school operator.

Robert F. Kahoe Jr., a Harford County zoning hearing examiner, granted the applicants' petition for a special exception in May of 2015, allowing the operators to close their previous school in Perryville and move the operation to the existing facility in the 1200 block of Brass Mill Road in Belcamp, part of the Riverside Business Park.

The special exception allowed High Road School to expand its capacity from 30 students at its Perryville facility to 45 in the Belcamp building.

As a result of the prior decision, however, capacity was capped at 45 students.

The applicants want to increase the capacity to 60 students as the demand for their services grows, according to the application before the appeals board, which sought a modification, or variance, from the previous decision.

The variance was denied by a zoning hearing examiner because "he didn't believe we could meet the legal threshold for uniqueness," Young told council members.

Kahoe also heard the latest case. In his Oct. 31, 2016, opinion Kahoe concluded the parcel of land where the school is located "is simply not big enough" to accommodate more students, nor was the property itself unique to warrant granting the variance.

The hearing examiner also to issue with testimony from the applicants that recreation space would be limited because of the students' special needs.

"If a school is able to increase enrollment by not having recreational space on its property, it takes not great stretch of the imagination to imagine many scenarios where school administrators intentionally will limit recreation areas or, perhaps, eliminate recreation areas in order to increase student enrollment," Kaho wrote. "Such a result is neither desirable, nor is it in the public interest."

The school is operated through Catapult Learning Inc., of Camden, N.J., according to the school website. Catapult Learning is described as "the largest provider of K-12 contracted instructional services in the United States," serving more than 250,000 students across the country each year, according to the company website.

The High Road School serves students ages 6 to 21 who have been referred by local school districts such as Harford County or Cecil County Public Schools.

The students have a variety of emotional, physical or learning disabilities. Schools such as High Road are set up to provide a "therapeutic and structured environment" for them, according to the school website.

"High Road School is the largest provider of private educational services, other than the public school system, for these special-needs children," Young said.

Young stressed the situation facing the school operator is unique, a contention he said was backed up by previous testimony from Harford County Department of Planning & Zoning staff and an outside expert, James Keefer of the Morris & Ritchie Associates planning and engineering firm's Abingdon office.

Young noted the students are transported to the school by bus only – they do not drive themselves, nor do their parents bring them to school. No outdoor activities happen on the property, as the students are transported to off-site facilities such as the local YMCA.

He said the Harford County code ties a school's enrollment capacity to the size of its lot "due to the conventional school activities that take place," such as pick-up and drop-off traffic and recreational activities on campus, which is not the case for High Road School.

"Everything takes place inside the building," he said. "There is no outside programming."

There are 50 parking spaces, and that number would increase to 60 if the variance is approved, but fewer than 20 would be used, according to Young.

The 1.292-acre site is in a unique setting, too, the lawyer said. The triangular lot is bordered on one site by Brass Mill Road, Wharf Point Court on the second side and an area set aside as open space, protected from development, on the third side.

The property is also zoned B2 for business use, and schools are allowed in B2 zones. The surrounding area is zoned GI, or general industrial, where schools are not a permitted use. That means no adjacent properties can be acquired to expand, according to Young.

"It is literally an island of B2," he said.

Council members had few questions, and Young provided clarifications to Councilman Mike Perrone about the status of the neighboring open space property and to Councilman Jim McMahan about the school's past in Perryville.

Council President Richard Sluztky said a decision will be rendered at a later date.

"It could be as soon as one week, or it may be delayed depending on the will of the council members," he said.