Weather-related fires, injuries keep Harford first responders busy Tuesday

Harford County firefighters and EMS workers stayed busy throughout the day and night Tuesday, handling weather-related incidents such as fires, falling tree limbs and a hand injury from a snow blower.

The most recent incident happened around 8 p.m., when Bel Air firefighters were alerted to a dwelling fire in the 2000 block of Valley View Court.

The fire started because logs that a resident had left on top of a wood-fired stove caught fire, according to Jennifer Chenworth, a spokesperson for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.

The fire was quickly contained, and no property damage happened; no injuries were reported, either, Chenworth said.

Tree branches broken from the weight of heavy snow and ice in Belcamp Tuesday. High winds and fallen trees have caused damage and blocked some roads temporarily in Harford County. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

"Leaving combustible material on or too close to a heat source can ignite and cause a fire incident outside of the regulated burn receptacle," she stated in a text message.

The fire was the latest of a string of injuries and fire calls that started in the afternoon.

Firefighters were alerted to an incident in the unit block of Aztec Street in Aberdeen at 1:30 p.m. after burning tree limbs, ignited by a malfunctioning electric wire, fell onto a house.

The structure did not have serious damage, according to Rich Gardiner, also a spokesperson for the Fire & EMS Association.

Two people were injured in the Bel Air area within minutes of each other just before 3 p.m.

One person was hurt when their hand got stuck in a snow blower in the 800 block of Flintlock Drive. Another person in the 1500 block of Emmorton Road cut their finger on a snow plow, according to Gardiner.

The victim in the snow blower incident was a 67-year-old man who was taken to the Hand Center at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, according to Cindy Mumby, a spokesperson for the Harford County government.

Mumby said people had also reported a collapsed gas pump canopy at the Royal Farms store in Churchville at Route 22 and Route 155.

No one was injured, and firefighters did not respond, according to Gardiner.

Another person was injured around 5 p.m. when trying to climb over a fence in the 1800 block of Bayonne Court in Bel Air South. A fence post went into the victim's leg, according to Gardiner.

Local law enforcement and EMS also handled a heroin overdose call early Tuesday morning.

The call was dispatched at 2:23 a.m., according to monitored emergency broadcasts.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the nonfatal overdose, which happened in the 400 block of Cherry Hill Road in Street, according to spokesperson Cristie Kahler.