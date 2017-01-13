Red Cross, Aberdeen Fire Dept. volunteers to install free smoke alarms

More than 100 volunteers will install as many as 1,000 free smoke alarms in Aberdeen on Saturday and Monday as part of the American Red Cross MLK National Day of Service.

Seven times a day nationwide, someone dies in a fire, according to the Red Cross, and more often than not, the tragic loss of life could have been prevented had the home been equipped with functional smoke alarms. Sixty percent of all fire-related fatalities occur in homes without a functional smoke alarm, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

As part of the Home Fire Preparedness Campaign, the American Red Cross, the Aberdeen Fire Department, the Halls Cross Roads Elementary School volunteers from Aberdeen Proving Ground, the Aberdeen Lions Club, Mountain Christian Church's disaster team and Second Saturday Serve Volunteers, Habitat for Humanity of Susquehanna and others will help install those fire alarms.

"Installing smoke alarms cuts the risk of someone dying from a home fire in half, so we're joining with groups from across our community to install smoke alarms," Scott Salemme, regional chief executive officer of the Red Cross, said. "We also will be teaching people how to be safe should a fire occur in their home."

Volunteers from around Aberdeen and partner organizations will meet at Hall's Cross Roads Elementary School at 203 E. Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen at 8:45 a.m. Saturday and Monday and will disseminate throughout Aberdeen to install the smoke alarms between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The general public and organizations are encouraged to volunteer for this event. Training will be provided on-site Saturday and Monday mornings.

Register to help by visiting https://volunteerconnection.redcross.org/?nd=form__6259 or contact Bobbi Livingston, barbara.livingston@redcross.org.