Ross and Jeanette Smith, of My Lady's Manor Farm, named Harford Living Treasures

Ross E. Smith Jr. and his wife, Jeanette Standiford Smith, the third-generation operators of the My Lady’s Manor dairy farm in Monkton, were named Harford Living Treasures by the County Council Tuesday evening.

The Smiths, who have been married for more than 60 years, were recognized for their commitment to preserving Harford County farmland, their dedication to family, serving their community and church and for making My Lady’s Manor a model for dairy farmers in the county, state and nation.

“It has been our joy to serve the community, and I hope that our children carry that on, which I think they are,” Jeanette Smith said as she and her husband accepted a proclamation from Councilman Chad Shrodes.

“You’ve really set the bar high across the county with the innovation at My Lady’s Manor,” Shrodes said. “Your family has really contributed so much to that [dairy] industry.”

Ross Smith, who retired in 1999, was the 2013 Farmer of the Year for the Harford County Farm Bureau. His son, Robert, and two grandsons currently run the farm. They are the family’s fourth and fifth generations to operate the farm.

“Our farm has been in the Smith family for over 100 years,” he said.

Smith described his wife as a “wonderful mother, wonderful wife and a wonderful bookkeeper.”

“We’ve really been blessed,” he said.

Smith noted he was part of the first local board when Harford County started its agricultural preservation program decades ago.

The first land preservation easement was recorded in 1977, and more than 50,000 acres of farmland have been preserved since then through county and state programs, according to the county’s website.

He thanked the current County Council and previous councils, as well as William Amoss Jr., head of agricultural land preservation for the county government, for their support of ag preservation.

“We can see the beautiful farm ground for years to come,” Smith said.

Shrodes praised the Smiths and other local farmers for their commitment to ag preservation.

“We have these farms that are going to be viable into the future . . . because of what you’ve done and what other farmers have done in our county,” Shrodes said. “We know that there will be beautiful landscapes, not only because they’re preserved, but what you’ve put into them and the hard work.”

Harford residents age 70 or older who have lived in the county for at least 40 years can be nominated as a Harford Living Treasure. The Harford County Cultural Arts Board reviews the nominations and sends its recommendations for the honor to the Council Council. The council then confirms the recommendation and presents a proclamation to the honoree(s), according to the county website.

The Living Treasures’ recollections of life in Harford County are recorded and kept as part of the Harford County Public Library’s oral history collection, according to the proclamation presented to the Smiths and read by Councilman James McMahan.