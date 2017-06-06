Harford consumers warned about proliferation of credit card skimmers

Multiple credit card skimming devices have been found at gas stations and ATM machines in Harford County in recent weeks, the Harford County Sheriff's Office and Bel Air Police Department said.

Nine were found on pumps at gas stations since May 19, the two police agencies said. Another was found on an ATM machine a month ago. Another was found at a Bel Air gas station in February.

All 10 of the skimming devices found on gas pumps were at Exxon stations, invesgators said.

The first was found Feb. 10 at the Exxon at 600 MacPhail Road in Bel Air, according to Bel Air Police Department Det. Sgt. Henry Marchesani. Three others were found May 26 on different gas pumps at the same station.

Marchesani described the skimmers as "rather small" devices, about the size of an iPhone charger with a 6- to 8-inch cable that work like an external hard drive where they capture the information as the credit card is read.

The credit card information is stolen when either the device is retrieved or when it's accessed remotely and the criminal never has to return to the location, Marchesani said.

"There's no way a victim could even find the skimmer," he said. "That's what makes it so difficult."

"I can recall an incident like this in Bel Air," Marchesani said, referring to so many devices found at once.

Two skimming devices were recovered at the Exxon at 2019 Rock Spring Road in Forest Hill on May 19, the same day another was found at the MacPhail Road station; and three devices were discovered June 1 at the Exxon station at 2940 Emmorton Road in Edgewood.

The Sheriff's Office is also investigating a skimming device found May 12 on an ATM machine at the 7-Eleven at 602 Pulaski Highway in Joppa.

Bel Air Police also are investigating a machine found on an ATM at 7-Eleven at the intersection of Baltimore Pike and Heighe Street in the fall.

In most instances, the devices have been found by technicians servicing the machines, Cristie Kahler, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said.

"It can be difficult to discover these devices and law enforcement often relies on the technicians who service the machines to locate and report their existence," Kahler wrote in an email Tuesday.

Bel Air Police are investigating these incidents like they would any other, using DNA, fingerprint scans and looking at closed circuit surveillance recordings, Marchesani said. But they're also hampered because, in the case of the skimmers at the gas stations, no victims have come forward.

A person could be traveling from Maine to Florida, or from another state visiting someone at the hospital in Bel Air, which is across the street from where a skimmer was found, and they stop to get gas, Marchesani said. In those cases, it's the information being stolen, and there's no way to know where and how it is being used after it's stolen.

Two types of skimming devices have been found, the Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page. Some are contained within the credit card reader and are nearly impossible to detect by the user. Others are an overlay or covering on the credit card reader being held on by strong tape or Velcro.

"Both are hard to detect," the Facebook post noted..

The Sheriff's Office issued the following reminder: "These devices can be placed on any machine where you swipe your credit card. Always check the ATM to see if the card reader is loose, as you should not be able to budge a machine that is operating correctly.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant and if they see something say something! If a citizen sees something suspicious about a card reader, report it to the store or call police. If a citizen sees someone apparently tampering with an ATM or gas pump, especially when the store is closed, call police."

To limit risk, the Sheriff's Office said, people using credit and bank cards should regularly check their bank accounts, and if they see a discrepancy or unfamiliar transactions, call their bank and then call police immediately.

"The sooner the discrepancy is discovered, the easier it is to track down when your information was stolen," the Sheriff''s Office said.