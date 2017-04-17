'Silent Witnesses,' Holocaust survivors stories, coming to Harford April 22

The one-woman play "Silent Witnesses," which portrays the experiences of four women, who as children survived the Holocaust, will premiere in Harford County at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Bel Air next weekend.

"I saw the play last year and felt it really should come to Harford County," Judy Lenehan, a Churchville resident and local performance coordinator for the play, said Wednesday.

The play is written and performed by Stephanie Satie. Lenehan, a member of Mt. Zion, saw the production last April in Baltimore.

Lenehan heads an interfaith committee formed to bring the play to Harford County.

She stressed the importance of remembering the Holocaust, more than 70 years after it ended. The Nazi regime, which ruled Germany before and during World War II, condemned to death millions of Jews, Roma, LBGT people, people with disabilities, Communists, political dissidents — anyone the Nazis and their allies deemed unfit to live among them.

Men, women and children were put to death on an industrial scale at Nazi-run camps in their conquered territories in Europe.

Satie portrays several women who were children during the Holocaust as they recall their experiences in a group therapy session. She also plays Dana, the therapist, who is also a Holocaust survivor.

"You get a sense of the horrors they experienced, but you also get a sense of how they came through it," Lenehan said.

Charles McNulty, the Los Angeles Times' theater critic, gave the play a positive review after a performance at L.A.'s Odyssey Theatre in 2015.

"On a darkened and mostly bare stage, Satie portrays a group of women whose peaceful childhoods were transformed into living nightmares," McNulty wrote. "The setting is a support group, in which the women are encouraged to share their stories with those who know that the unimaginable can come to pass."

The play will be at Mt. Zion Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased in online at https://www.mzprays.org/events or at the church at 1643 E. Churchville Road.

Lenehan has worked with six other local people to bring the play to Harford County. Fellow committee members include her husband, Rick, Irmgarde Brown, branch manager of the Havre de Grace Library, Louise Geczy, of The John Carroll School, Elaine Hirsch, of Temple Adas Shalom, of Havre de Grace, Lisa McLaughlin, of the church's Children of Zion Village ministry and Laura Musser of the Maryland Center for the Arts.

Funds to bring the play to Harford have been contributed by local businesses, churches, synagogues, individuals, as well as a $4,000 grant from the Harford County Cultural Arts Board, according to Lenehan.

She noted the contributions have helped organizers keep ticket prices low.

"We have a wide range of organizations and expertise, which has been very helpful," she said.

Lenehan, 68, is also the daughter of Holocaust survivors. Her mother and father are both from Germany, and their families fled their home country during the late 1930s as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was tightening his grip on Germany and life became more and more difficult for German Jews.

Her parents met as youth workers on a kibbutz in modern-day Israel — it was known as Palestine at the time, as it was still under British colonial rule.

They immigrated to the U.S. after World War II; Lenehan grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and she moved to Harford County in 2002.

She was raised as a Reform Jew, and she describes herself as a Jew who believes Jesus Christ is the Messiah.

"Jews pray that Jesus will come for the first time; Christians pray he will return," she explained. "We have that place of unity where we can pray together."

Holocaust survivors, as well as rabbis, are scheduled to speak after each performance of Silent Witnesses.

Lenehan said she cried at some parts of the play and laughed at others. She stressed it shows the survivors' courage and their efforts to live their lives despite the trauma.

"It really stirs up your emotions and brings you into the reality of it, and that's the beauty of theater, the beauty of art," she said.

Visit the Silent Witnesses-Play page on Facebook for more information.