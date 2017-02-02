Campus Hills mobile phone store robbed Tuesday

Police are looking for the two men who robbed a mobile phone store in Campus Hills mid-day Tuesday.

Deputies were called around noon Tuesday to the Power Wireless store in the 2300 block of Churchville Road for a report of an armed robbery during which at least one gunshot was fired, according to a news release from the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found one person suffering from head and facial injuries, according to the release.

Deputies were told that two unknown black men entered the store and one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

A struggle ensued between the suspects and an employee, during which a round was fired from the handgun, police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunshot.

During the struggle, however, one of the suspects assaulted the employee, before both ran from the store in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash and cell phones, the news release states..

A customer in the store at the time of the incident was robbed of property, but was uninjured.

Additional deputies responded to the scene to search the area, but were unable to find the suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Seth Culver at 443-409-3498.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. To be eligible for an award, people are asked to submit a tip via harfordsheriff.org/wanted, 1-888-540-8477 or by texting "CRIMES" (274637) to Metro Crime Stoppers (starting the message with "MCS," then adding the information).