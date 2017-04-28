Harford businessman sentenced to 60 months for sports memorabilia fraud scheme

A man with prior business interests in Harford County and Ocean City has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for its role in a fake sports memorabilia scheme.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the sentencing of Joshua Aaron Shores, 44, who was general manager at Ocean City Brewing & Distilling Company in Abingdon and Ocean City, by U.S. District Judge John E. Jones III in Harrisburg, Pa.

Shores also was ordered but the judge to pay $500,000 in restitution, fined $4,000 and ordered to forfeit $4,000 in assets, according to a news release. He will be on two years of supervised release once he leaves prison.

Shores was charged with a single count of wire fraud in January 2016 and pleaded guilty on Feb. 29, 1916, at which time he issued a statement through his lawyer apologizing for "the very poor decisions I made several years ago" and emphasizing that Ocean City Brewing, his family's business, would not be impacted.

The Harford County Ocean City Brewing Company, which is in Abingdon's Boulevard at Box Hill, opened in 2015. The original is at 56th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City. The company also has restaurants at four other Maryland locations, according to its website.

According to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, between 2008 and 2013, Shores obtained money and property by dealing in counterfeit and fraudulent sports memorabilia.

Shores created, owned, and operated Internet businesses under the names of Dealakhan, LLC, Stadium Authentics, Autograph Showcase, Sunset Beach, End Game Sports, Authenticgraph, and others with facilities in York County, Pa., and in Maryland, and used the businesses to traffic in counterfeit and fraudulent sports memorabilia, Brandler said.

The prosecutor said Shores used various mailbox receiving services as business addresses, created and registered dozens of PayPal and Amazon.com accounts in his name and in the names of others to receive payments from customers.

Shores purchased counterfeit sports jerseys in bulk from China and affixed fraudulent autographs to them representing them to be authentic autographs of well-known athletes and sports figures, also using fake certificates of authenticity, the prosecutor said. Shores opened and maintained more than 80 different bank accounts in five different financial institutions, in his name and in the name of others without their knowledge.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.