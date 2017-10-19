Fund set up to help victims, families of workplace shooting in Edgewood Wednesday

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office knows all too well how quickly and generously the Harford community responds in times of tragedy.

Following the Feb. 10, 2016 fatal shooting of two of its deputies – Deputy First Class Pat Dailey and Senior Deputy Mark Logsdon – donations poured in from all over Harford County and beyond to help their families.

“Our deputies went to work that day and didn’t go home,” Maj. William Davis, chief of the Police Services Bureau for the agency, said Thursday about the 2016 shootings. He spoke at a press conference outside Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, where five people were shot — three fatally — Wednesday.

After a 10-hour manhunt, the suspect, Radee L. Prince, a former employee of Advanced Granite Solutions, was apprehended in Delaware, where he had fled after allegedly shooting and killing Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk, at the business on Wednesday morning.

“The same thing happened yesterday with the employees here. We know that the Harford County community and the community across the country will support this effort because the people really need it,” Davis said.

Prince also allegedly shot two others at the business who remained hospitalized Thursday at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. In Delaware, Prince allegedly shot a sixth person. He is being held on $2.1 million bail, police said.

Friends of Advanced Granite Solutions employees and J.D. Russell of Harford Property Services are coordinating efforts to collect donations for the victims and their families and announced a central website for people who are interested in giving.

“We have received an overwhelming amount of love and support from this community,” Lauren Arikan said, speaking on behalf of the AGS community.

Donations can be made online to edgewooddonations.com and physical items can be dropped off at Russell’s office, 424 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. Those who don’t want to donate online, can call 410-881-4646 to make a donation.

All money raised will go directly to the families and victims, said Russell, who following the deputies deaths last year started a nonprofit foundation to assist children of law enforcement officers and victims of crime “in their times of need.”

The website will be updated in coming weeks and months as Arikan learns what the families need, she said.

Arikan also said Presbury United Methodist Church in Edgewood will be open Monday at 7 p.m. for anyone in the community who needs support.

“We ask for privacy for the victims and their families during this time,” Arikan said.

Arikan said she is friendly with many people who work at Advanced Granite Solutions.

“I know most of the people who work here and my reaction is horror,” she said.

Arikan said she has spoken with several employees “and they’re exactly how you can imagine – they’re struggling, really struggling, and we’re happy to have the community out here, supporting us and lifting us up.”