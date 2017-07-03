Sheriff's Office to get special tribute vehicle to fallen deputies

The Harford County Sheriff's Office will be presented a specially customized vehicle today as a tribute to Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon who were killed in the line of duty on Feb. 10, 2016.

The two Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies were murdered while responding to call at the Panera Bread restaurant at the Boulevard at Box Hill Shopping Center in Abingdon shortly before noon.

Senior Deputy Dailey was shot and killed first as he approached a man inside the restaurant who was wanted by police. The man, David Evans, left and ran toward his car, where he ambushed approaching deputies, shooting and killing Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon just a few minutes later. Evans was killed by return fire from law enforcement.

Tributes poured in after the deaths of the deputies. It continues today at 1 p.m. at the Southern Precinct on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood when Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler will accept the new tribute vehicle.

The Harford County Sheriff's Department announced it will unveil a Ford Explorer that has been completely customized as a memorial.

The vehicle will be mainly used for parades, community events and other department activities. The names of all the fallen Deputy Sheriffs who made the ultimate sacrifice since the inception of the Sheriff's Office will appear on the vehicle.

The Memorial Vehicle was customized by Canby Motors Collision Repair at no cost to the Sheriff's Office as a tribute to the fallen officers. In addition, to Canby Motors, Forest Hill Automotive, Plaza Ford, of Bel Air, National Coatings and Supplies and Firestone contributed parts and materials to complete the project.

The customization included air brushed logos, custom striping and lettering, a complete vehicle refinish, custom exhaust and wheels.