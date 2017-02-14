Legislation would set next Harford sheriff's base salary at $136,000

A bill was introduced Friday in the Maryland General Assembly to set the base pay of the next sheriff of Harford County at $136,000, somewhat less that what was initially being considered.

House Bill 1500 is sponsored by the eight-member Harford House delegation and has been assigned to the House Environment and Transportation Committee. It was introduced by Republican Del. Teresa Reilly, the delegation chair.

If approved, the legislation would provide the sheriff, who is elected in 2018, with a salary approximately 16 percent higher than Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler's annual salary of $117,645.

The legislation would also provide for an annual cost of living increase each July 1 that is tied to the annual change in the Consumer Price Index, or CPI for "all urban consumers," not to exceed 3 percent in a single year.

The current base salary of the sheriff, which was set at $98,500 annually in 2007, is also subject to annual CPI adjustment, so Gahler, whose four year term runs through November 2018, would be eligible for further CPI adjustments this year and next.

"What we were trying to do was tie it to a comparable law enforcement position, but what everyone seemed to agree on was phasing it in with the CPI," Republican Del. Andrew Cassilly, vice chair of the delegation, said of the proposed salary increase.

Last month, a draft of legislation, also sponsored by Reilly, circulated to tie the next sheriff's salary to that a of District Court judge, currently $141,333 annually.

Gahler supported that proposal when he met with the local legislators in Annapolis on Jan. 26 – he has noted his current salary is comparable to that of a senior captain in the Harford County Sheriff's Office – but it received stiff opposition from County Executive Barry Glassman, who attacked it for a lack of transparency.

In a meeting last month with reporters and editors from The Aegis, Glassman said it did not oppose "a reasonable raise for the sheriff."

But in addition to opposing the notion of setting the sheriff's salary at the same level as a district judge, Glassman also has concerns about the legislation that was introduced late last week, Cindy Mumby, his spokesperson, said.

The county executive feels the sheriff's base salary would more appropriately be set at $131,000, Mumby said, which would equate to an increase of approximately 12 percent over the current level, an increase she noted would be commensurate with the cumulative 11 percent raises some, but not all, of Gahler's deputies, received in the past two budgets.

The county executive is paid $131,939 a year and is eligible for annual CPI increases. The salary is set by the county council and was last raised in 2014 prior to Glassman taking office that December.

From a position standpoint, the sheriff is a state officer; however, the sheriff's budget is funded solely by the county government.

Harford's sheriff, who is elected every four years, is a de facto county police chief. The Sheriff's Office is responsible for law enforcement, operation of the county jail and circuit court services and security.

Cassilly said the delegation recognizes that the sheriff "serves a variety of functions in Harford."

"We recognize that his salary needed to be updated," Cassilly said. "We wanted to try to transition it in as smoothly as possible."

In a recent letter to The Aegis criticizing an editorial published Feb. 8 about the pay raise issue, Gahler, a Republican, said that as a candidate in 2014, he pledged not to seek a pay increase for the office of sheriff until increases were provided for those under his command.

"I made a commitment that although I felt the Sheriff's salary is in need of an adjustment, I would not pursue any increase until I was able to address salary increases for all Sheriff's Office employees," he wrote. "This is a promise I kept as we were able to pursue increases for all employees in the first two years and, supported with information from an independent salary study, establish a course to correct years of neglect. As the Sheriff's salary can only be changed at the start of a new term, I have worked with our employee groups, to set a path to correcting all the salary issues within the Office, while also addressing that of the Sheriff."

While Gahler and Glassman may be at odds on how high the next sheriff's salary should be set, there is a larger issue at play.

The sheriff is seeking a major increase for all deputies and correctional officers within the next county budget; however, Glassman requested information from the consultant the sheriff retained, Management Advisory Group International Inc., of Woodbridge, Va., for a two-year phase in of a 3 percent base increase, Mumby confirmed.

According to the consultant's calculations, a one-year implementation would cost an estimated $3.09 million in salary enhancements, including step incremental raises, and $1.35 million in additional benefits costs, or $4.44 million total.

A two-year implementation, would cost an estimated $6 million over that period in salary and benefits enhancements, according to the consultant's report.

The Sheriff's Office is scheduled to give a presentation about the salary schedule directly to the County Council at its legislative session on Tuesday night, an unusual move in that only the county executive can set a budget and funding for the various agencies, including the Sheriff's Office, and the council has no authority to increase funding above that which the executive proposes.

Some employees of the Sheriff's Office have been critical of the way Glassman handled pay increases in 2016, providing 3 percent raises for all 540-plus employees, plus another 3 percent for deputies first class and senior deputies and another 6 percent for corporals. That gave deputies of those ranks raises of 6 and 9 percent, respectively.

The higher raises went to a fraction of the sworn law enforcement staff, which numbered 286 last month. The Sheriff's Office also employs 141 correctional deputies and 116 civilians.

Union leaders, as well as Gahler, have cited "compression" issues with the salary schedule, which means the gap between those paid more and those paid less is shrinking. Gahler pointed out many newer deputies in lower ranks are being paid at levels similar to more experienced deputies whose salaries were frozen for several years prior to 2014.