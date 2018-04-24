Sheriff's Office headquarters in Bel Air expected to undergo $3.36 million renovation

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Bel Air is expected to get a multi-million dollar makeover over the next year.

The Harford County Board of Estimates is set to vote at its meeting today on a contract for a $3.36 million renovation to the building at 45 S. Main St. in downtown.

The contract is set to be awarded to Henry H. Lewis Contractors LLC, according to agenda documents for Tuesday’s meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. in the first floor conference room at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air.

Among the work to be done is a complete renovation/alteration of the 23,800-square-foot building.

“Work includes replacing existing HVAC, plumbing, electrical, lighting, roof, windows and fire protection systems over multiple phases,” according to the documents. “Interior finishes will be upgraded and floor plans will be revised throughout the building.”

During the renovations, which are expected to take about a year, most Sheriff’s Office employees will be relocated to 101 S. Main St., according to Cristie Kahler, director of media and public relations for the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s command staff and the Services and Support Bureau housed in the 1960s building will begin moving out over the next week, she said.

Staying behind while the building is renovated are computer support staff, the quartermaster and the captain overseeing the renovation project.

“Citizens should not expect to see any impact to operations in the community,” Kahler said. “All employees will return at the conclusion of the renovation.”

Six bids for the project were received and opened April 6.

The other bidders were North Point Builders, of Baltimore, $3.46 million; Trionfo Buildings, of Phoenix, $3.61 million; Jeffrey Brown Contracting, of Towson, $3.77 million; and Chilmar Corporation, of Baltimore, $3.62 million, according to the bid documents.