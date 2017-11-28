In first year, Harford Sheriff's Office identifies 44 detainees it says are illegal immigrants

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said it identified an average of nearly one illegal immigrant a week among those arrested during the first year of a controversial program to screen the immigration status of those detained on criminal charges.

Thirteen months after the Harford County Sheriff’s Office began checking the immigration status of the people it takes into custody, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler issued a press release saying that implementing the controversial program was “the right choice.”

Since the program’s inception at the detention center, the Sheriff’s Office reported, 105 individuals arrested on state charges were identified as needing further screening. Of those 105 individuals, 44 were identified as being in this country illegally and a priority for federal deportation procedures. The individuals identified as having been in the United States illegally were from countries throughout the world, including El Salvador, Italy, Mexico, Kenya, Cuba, Vietnam and Jamaica, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The stats speak for themselves,” Gahler said in the news release. “The decision for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office to take part in the 287(g) program was the right choice. Without question, adding this tool to our crime fighting tool belt helps protect Harford County residents. The ability to detain violent criminals and keep them from re-victimizing the citizens of Harford County is paramount. Without this program, violent criminals, including four members of a violent gang, could still be free and in our community.”

Additionally, it is important to note, the Sheriff’s Office said, that those identified for action by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were arrested and charged by local law enforcement for various crimes, such as having a handgun on their person, identity theft/fraud, drug possession, second-degree assault, armed robbery and second-degree murder. Of the 44 suspects, five were determined to be gang members, four of them members of MS-13.

Since the program began between the Sheriff’s Office and ICE, it has proven to be hugely successful, the Sheriff’s Office said, by giving the staff at the Harford County Detention Center the authority to strengthen public safety and enhance the safety and security of communities while ensuring consistency in immigration enforcement by prioritizing the arrest and detention of criminal aliens arrested locally for criminal violations, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed Oct. 26, 2016, formalized the relationship between the two agencies and set guidelines for the implementation of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, Section 287(g), known as the 287(g) program, at the detention center.

The 287(g) program is a partnership between state and local correctional facilities and ICE permitting designated officers to perform immigration law enforcement functions, provided that the local law enforcement officers receive appropriate training and function under the supervision of ICE officers.

In Harford County, each person arrested and processed in the detention center undergoes a preliminary screening, by trained correctional deputies, to determine if he or she qualifies for ICE’s civil immigration enforcement priorities and processing for removal.

The Sheriff’s Office is the second of three agencies in Maryland to participate in the 287(g) program.

Following the launch of the 287(g) program at the Harford County Detention Center, nine correctional deputies underwent training to become certified Designated Immigration Officers and are working under the purview of ICE’s 287(g) program manager. One additional deputy is scheduled to undergo training in January 2018.