'Tribute' vehicle honoring fallen Harford deputies is unveiled by Sheriff's Office

The refurbished police SUV, named "Tribute" in honor of the seven Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies who have died in the line of duty, was unveiled Monday.

Representatives of the Sheriff's Office, including Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler and members of his command staff, were on hand for the afternoon reveal at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood.

Gahler said the vehicle, which will make its public debut in the Bel Air Independence Day parade Tuesday, is meant to honor "not only our fallen heroes — all seven of them — but also our heroes who go out every single day who do the work of the Sheriff's Office."

Canby Motors, the vehicle collision repair firm that has shops in Baltimore, Aberdeen and Bel Air, took the lead in the process of taking the the black 2015 Ford SUV apart and putting it back together with new exhaust pipes, new wheels and hand-painted Sheriff's Office logos and shields on the doors and hood.

The names of all seven deputies who died in the line of duty, from 1899 to 2016, are on the vehicle's rear window.

(Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS) (Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS)

The names include Constable Frank Bateman (1899), Deputy First Class William Beebe Jr. (2006), DFC Teresa Testerman (2010), Cpl. Charles Licato (2012), Sgt. Ian Loughran (2012), Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey (2016) and DFC Mark Logsdon (2016).

Senior Deputy Dailey and DFC Logsdon were murdered at the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center in Abingdon on Feb. 10, 2016.

The "Tribute" vehicle is the latest piece in the outpouring of donations and tributes to the Sheriff's Office and the slain deputies' families since their deaths. They were the first members of the Sheriff's Office to die violently since Constable Bateman in the late 19th Century.

All of the refurbishment work was donated to the Sheriff's Office, which owns the vehicle. It bears a Maryland vanity license plate: "Tribute."

Gahler called the tributes "a work of art."

"What a beautiful job they've done," he said.

Representatives of Canby and the other businesses that supported them also were present Monday to accept awards for the businesses and the individuals who worked on the SUV.

The businesses honored included Speedesign, National Coatings and Supplies, BASF Corporation, RPS Dent Specialists, Plaza Ford, Forest Hill Automotive, Canby Motors and Firestone Complete Auto Care.

Eight people who worked on the design and build process, including Sheriff's Office personnel and the civilian auto workers, received certificates of appreciation and "Sheriff's Salute" awards.

The Sheriff's Salute goes to agency personnel or civilians who go "above and beyond" to support the Sheriff's Office, Gahler said.

The individuals honored included Stylianos "Steve" Dermatis, Ray Sutton, Jack Seymour, Justin Howard, Jimmy Cappucino, Brian Puskar, Ryan Shutt and Deputy Mike McMillion.

McMillon, who came up with the design for the vehicle artwork, was part of a design committee with Det. Chris Sergent and Capt. Jim Eyler.

McMillon had also designed the new Sheriff's Office shoulder patch, which went into effect last summer.

Dermatis, the body shop manager at Canby Motors in Bel Air, handled the airbrushing of the logos. Sheriff's Office officials noted it was a combined 120 hours on the doors alone.

"At the end it really turned out nice, and we're really honored to be able to do this for the Sheriff's Office," Dermatis, an Abingdon resident, said.

He said he knew DFC Lodgsdon as an acquaintance, and his mother-in law-was a manager at the Panera Bread restaurant where Senior Deputy Dailey was shot and mortally wounded by David Evans.

Evans headed to a nearby senior citizen apartment complex and shot at police officers as they approached him. He struck and mortally wounded DFC Logsdon and then was killed by police return fire.

"It's a shame that this event happened, but to see everyone come together afterward was a really good thing to see," Dermatis said.