Harford County, school system agree to share vehicle fueling facilities

In what Harford County is hailing as "ground-breaking," county government and Harford County schools have signed an agreement allowing for school-owned vehicles, including school buses, to use the county government's six fueling stations.

The agreement will also allow the school system to close a "deteriorating fueling station" in the Hickory area north of Bel Air, which will promote better "operational efficiencies" and avoid long-term repair and maintenance costs of that facility, according to a county news release.

Potential cost and operational sharing agreements have been discussed by Harford government and school officials for decades, but generally have gone nowhere, even though the county provides more than 50 percent of the funding for the school system's operating budget.

"We hope these kinds of joint operations will continue," Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for Harford County government, said Wednesday. "This is something we have worked on and would like to do more of them."

The school system will continue to be responsible for the maintenance costs for its vehicles, Mumby said.

The Hickory facility, off Route 1, currently provides 95 percent of the school system's fueling needs, according to the county's news release.

Under the agreement signed April 3, the county government and public schools would continue to pay separately for their respective fuel costs, using comprehensive tracking software to ensure accountability at the county-run fueling stations, one of which is also in the Hickory area.

Harford County Public Schools owns approximately 263 vehicles and 139 tractors that consume 360,000 gallons of fuel annually.

"This partnership will allow HCPS to avoid future infrastructure repairs to failing underground fuel storage tanks and to save money by reducing the distance to access fueling facilities," Joseph Licata, chief of administration for HCPS, said in a statement. "In addition to operational efficiencies, a preliminary analysis indicates that by closing rather than upgrading the Hickory site, HCPS would avoid $115,000 in costs over five years. These types of partnerships ultimately save much-needed funds that will be redirected to our classrooms."

According to county government, the site-sharing agreement arose from recommendations made by an independent analysis of fleet management and maintenance practices commissioned by the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman.

The study by industry experts Mercury Associates Inc., of Rockville, was commissioned to identify opportunities to improve levels of service, increase accountability and reduce overall fleet costs, the county release states. Additional recommendations from the study are under consideration and discussions with the school system are ongoing.

"As my administration continues to look for more efficient ways of doing business, we saw this sharing agreement as a way to avoid unnecessary duplication and make the most of existing resources paid for by county taxpayers," Glassman said. "We are pleased that Harford County Public Schools continues to partner with us as we work together for the citizens we serve."

"We look forward to this and more collaborative efforts with the county government," HCPS Superintendent Barbara Canavan said. "These discussions encourage continued efficiency and illustrate our efforts to find additional cost-saving measures which allow us to focus on the education of our students, which is always our top priority."