Bel Air Lions give Bel Air $28,000 for Shamrock Park pavilion

Leaders of the Bel Air Lions Club presented a $28,000 check to the Bel Air Town Commissioners Monday night to cover the cost of building a pavilion adjacent to the playground in Shamrock Park.

The project came out of conversations with parents watching their children use the playground, David Guzewich, the Bel Air Lions Club president, told town leaders.

“Talking to the parents, they said, ‘What we need is shade’ . . . moms needs some shade when their kids are playing on the playground,” Guzewich said.

He said the $28,000 will cover construction of the pavilion, a paver floor and installing a picnic table under it.

The commissioners approved a $21,085 contract to install the pavilion, which officials have also called a gazebo, in late August.

The Lions Club has been working closely with the town to develop the pavilion project, and Guzewich thanked planning director Kevin Small for his support.

Guzewich, club treasurer Mark Wilson and the five commissioners posed with an oversize check for photos.

“Thank you so much,” Mayor Susan Burdette told Guzewich.

He replied that he had been hanging around the park recently and talking with parents about what they want to see in the way of park improvements.

He said club officials want to get park users involved in the pavilion project.

“We want the people who use it to be able to participate and take a little ownership of this,” he said.

Officials plan to install the pavilion this fall, according to Guzewich.

The project has been designated a Centennial Legacy Project in honor of Lions Club International’s 100th anniversary this year, according to a news release provided by Guzewich.

Community Legacy Projects are service projects happening in a number of communities as a way to help Lions Club International celebrate its centennial through June of 2018.

The Lions Clubs were founded in June of 1917 in Chicago as a group of the city’s business leaders met to discuss how they could serve their community and the world, according to the Lions website.

The Bel Air Lions Club, which was founded in 1943, will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2018, and the pavilion project is also a way to celebrate that anniversary.

“It’s a special year for us, and we’re doing this project with the town as part of that celebration,” Guzewich said after his presentation.

He said the money for the $28,000 contribution has been raised by the club “over many years.”

He stressed the Lions Club is not just about fundraising, though.

“What our club is about is serving in the community,” Guzewich said.

He announced the contribution as part of delivering an annual report of the club’s activities.

Those service activities include collecting about 1,000 pairs of eyeglasses that were “reconditioned, recycled or reused,” and providing $1,000 scholarships to 12 high school students in the Bel Air area, according to the release.

Community events

Burdette announced three upcoming community events.

The first is the Community Collection for a Cause Recycling Event scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Bel Air High School. People can donate used items such as books, bicycles, toys, athletic gear, cell phones, electronics such as TVs and computer monitors, hearing aids and eyeglasses, plus they can get their documents shredded on site.

The second is the annual Harford County Wine Festival, which will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30,at Rockfield Manor in Bel Air.

Admission is $35 in advance and $50 at the gate for adults 21 and older, $10 for youths age 13 to 20, and children 12 and younger are admitted free. Visit http://www.harfordcountywinefestival.com for more information.

The third event, which Burdette said is “really going to be exciting,” is the inaugural Haunts & History Tour of Bel Air. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Historical Society of Harford County at 143 N. Main St. in Bel Air.

There will be a social hour at 4:30 p.m., and the tour will depart at 5:30 p.m., Burdette said.

“It will be about famous ghosts from around the Town of Bel Air,” she said.

She warned that there are about 100 tickets available and that “I know plenty of people who have already said they’re going to sign up.”

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Search for “Haunts & History Tour of Bel Air” from the home page.

“I think this is the beginning of a really good tradition that’s going to go on and on,” Burdette said.