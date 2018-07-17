Rising Sun man charged in Harford with sexual solicitation of a minor

A Rising Sun man was arrested last week on charges of arranging to meet a minor for sex, according to police in Harford County.

Timothy Craig, 29, of the 500 block of Pearl Street, is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor after he allegedly arranged a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators from the Harford County Child Advocacy Center became involved after Craig made contact online with an undercover law enforcement account, which he thought was a 14-year-old girl, and allegedly arranged to have sexual contact with her, according to a news release from the CAC.

Craig arranged to meet behind a movie theater in Churchville, where he was arrested without incident Thursday by members of the Child Advocacy Center, who were assisted by deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Warrant Apprehension Unit, a Maryland State Police trooper and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, according to the news release.

Investigators also recovered personal electronics and other evidence from Craig and his vehicle upon his arrest, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.

After being arrested, Craig was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and released on $5,000 bond. No lawyer for Craig has been listed in online court records.