New York man sentenced on sex trafficking charges in case broken in Harford

A New York man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in the interstate sex trafficking of a 16-year-old girl in a case that was broken in Harford County in 2015.

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Raymond Idemudia Aigbekaen, 29, of Amityville, N.Y., in Baltimore on Tuesday to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, sex trafficking of a minor and other charges related to the trafficking of a 16-year-old female for prostitution in Maryland, Virginia and New York, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office, which prosecuted Aigbekaen.

Bredar also ordered that upon his release from prison Aigbekaen will be required to register as a sex offender in the place where he lives, where he is an employee and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to prosecutors. Aigbekaen is in federal custody.

According to information presented at his nine-day trial in September 2016, from late February through April 12, 2015, Aigbekaen and his co-defendant, Marcell Greene, trafficked a 16-year-old girl for prostitution.

On April 12, 2015, the victim called 911 from a hotel in Harford County, identified in court records as the Homewood Suites in the 4000 block of Philadelphia Road in the 21015 ZIP code, near the I-95/Route 543 interchange in Belcamp. A hotel employee aided her in making the call, according to court documents.

According to prosecutors, members of the Harford County Child Advocacy Center responded and the victim eventually told them that she had been taken to Virginia and Maryland from New York by two men, one named "Marcell" and another named "Raymond," who was Nigerian. The victim said that commercial sex ads of her were posted on a web page, and that she engaged in commercial sex acts with prostitution dates. Law enforcement investigators identified Aigbekaen as the person who rented the hotel room where victim was staying, according to case records.

Items, such as tissues and used condoms, were recovered from the trash cans of the hotel room used by Aigbekaen, Greene and the victim on April 11-12, 2015. Some of these items were found to contain DNA evidence, including DNA evidence that matched the co-defendant, Greene, according to prosecutors. The evidence also determined that Aigbekaen was a potential contributor to stains on the victim's underwear.

Hotel records show that Aigbekaen also rented rooms on March 30, 2015 to April 1, 2015 and from April 2, 2015 to April 4, 2015. Hotel records also showed that Aigbekaen rented rooms at other hotels in Maryland and in Fredericksburg and Virginia Beach, Va., prosecutors said.

Investigators were able to locate Internet prostitution advertisements advertising the victim for prostitution using Aigbekaen's email accounts. These advertisements were posted in the Long Island, N.Y., Maryland and Virginia areas in February and March 2015. At least some of these advertisements listed Aigbekaen's phone number. Photos of the victim that were used in the ads were also found on Aigbekaen's computer, according to court records.

Historical cell phone site records for Aigbekaen's phones showed him traveling in Maryland and Virginia and puts him in vicinity of Maryland and Virginia hotels that were used when the victim was engaging in commercial sex acts, according to prosecutors.

Greene, 28, of Wyandanch, N.Y., previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a minor, and is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. Greene remains in federal custody.

This case was investigated by the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force, formed in 2007 to discover and rescue victims of human trafficking while identifying and prosecuting offenders, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Task force members include federal, state and local law enforcement, as well as victim service providers and local community members. For more information about the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao/md/priorities_human.html.